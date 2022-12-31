The biggest fashion and retail controversies of 2022, year-end review – Footwear News

From everything Kanye West did this fall to several major campaign disasters, the fashion industry has had its fair share of scandals this year. Here, FN recaps eight of the biggest controversies in fashion and retail in 2022.

All about Kanye West

Rapper-turned-designer Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been making headlines throughout 2022 — from meeting Julia Fox to launching a collaboration with Balenciaga and Yeezy Gap. But West’s star fell almost overnight this fall when the designer showed off “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at his surprise Yeezy SZN 9 Paris fashion week show. What followed was plenty of acting out from West, where he was heard making anti-Semitic comments and claiming that LVMH executive “Bernard Arnault killed Virgil Abloh.” This prompted West to lose several major contracts, including his relationships with Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga. Its downward spiral continued for months as retailers pulled Yeezy product from shelves and continued to distance themselves from it.

Balenciaga campaign turmoil

Balenciaga filed a lawsuit last month against the production company that created an outrageous ad campaign featuring a Balenciaga x Adidas Hourglass bag resting on documents relating to the US Supreme Court’s decision against Williams in 2008 regarding child pornography laws. In the lawsuit, which has since been dropped by the brand, Balenciaga was suing North Six Inc. and its agent and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins for $25 million in “significant damages” the campaign caused the luxury fashion house. The costume followed another controversial advertisement published around the same time which featured children posing next to teddy bear-shaped handbags dressed in bondage gear. Balenciaga pulled both campaigns and apologized in a statement outlining several actions the brand will take moving forward when creating campaigns.

Dior demands compensation from Valentino after his couture show in Rome

In July, Dior claimed that Valentino’s couture show in the Spanish Steps and nearby streets caused disruption at its boutique in the Italian capital. In a letter sent to Valentino the night of the show by the commercial director of Christian Dior Italia, the French brand asked to be compensated for the store’s lost revenue. It is located on the corner of Via Condotti and facing the Spanish Steps, where spectators have gathered to view the exhibition. Dior demanded that payment be made within 15 days from the date of the letter. A week later, Dior asked Valentino to disregard an earlier letter demanding financial compensation of 100,000 euros, citing “cordial relations” between the two luxury houses and “mutual respect”.



Valentino’s fall-winter 2022 women’s haute couture collection, unveiled in Rome’s Spanish Steps on July 8, 2022. CREDIT: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe Met gala dress

Kim Kardashian sparked controversy at the 2022 Met Gala in May. For fashion’s biggest night, the reality star wore Marilyn Monroe’s crystal-covered dress, which she wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962 for the president’s 45th birthday. The dress was loaned to the star by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum on the condition that it be unaltered. With that, Kardashian said she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress, drawing criticism from dieticians, body positivity advocates and celebrities such as “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart. She even took time on the “Today” show to deny accusations that she damaged the dress, stating that she only wore the dress for 3-4 minutes while she walked the carpet.



Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s sustainable collections with Boohoo

Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker made some not-so-friendly headlines earlier this fall when British fast fashion brand Boohoo announced a new sustainability-focused collaboration with the reality TV star. The partnership sees Kardashian Barker as the face of two enduring collections for the company, which received an outpouring of reaction online upon the announcement. Fast fashion traditionally negatively affects the environment through overproduction and consumer waste, which Boohoo’s line attempts to combat from two vintage-origin styles, as well as the calm of recycled textiles, sequins and polyester, traceable materials and transparent information about the creation of garments. Speaking out against the negative comments, Kardashian Barker took to Instagram last month to invite experts for suggestions. “I want to help out and from my experience working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too,” the reality star wrote. “I’ll expand on their changes, how we’ve made this range more sustainable and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help…all of that to come!!”



Kourtney Kardashian attends the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The High Line in New York City on September 13, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo

Banksy appears to be encouraging fans to steal from Guess

Last month, infamous street artist Banksy apparently encouraged his Instagram followers to steal items from a Guess clothing store in London, alleging the company had used his images without permission. In a since-deleted post, the famed graffiti artist wrote to his 11.5 million followers, “They used my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong to do the same with their clothes?” The photo posted by Banksy was of the window of a Guess store on London’s Regent Street displaying several items from a capsule collection with the word “Brandalised” and featuring several images of Banksy graffiti, including “Flower Thrower”, ” Queen Ziggy” and “Flying Balloon Girl”, among others. After Banksy posted the message on Instagram, the BBC reported that Guess closed the store, put security outside and covered the window.

Gucci Under Fire for Harry Styles campaign

Gucci received backlash earlier this month from social media users for an ad campaign featuring Harry Styles promoting their Ha Ha Ha collaborative collection campaign. In the ads, the singer can be seen posing with what appears to be a smaller sized mattress while dressed in a graphic t-shirt and teddy bear pants. Although the campaign first launched in November, Gucci is now facing criticism for the set’s props, with some people comparing it to Balenciaga’s aforementioned controversial campaign. Although Gucci has yet to speak about the ads, the campaign came to fruition under creative director Alessandro Michele, who has since left the company. In November, Kering announced that the fashion designer, creative director of Gucci since 2015, would leave the brand permanently.



Harry Styles stars in the Gucci HA HA HA campaign, which was released in November. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Canadian retailer La Maison Simons’ controversial euthanasia campaign

La Maison Simons, more commonly known as Simons, hit the headlines for a bad reason last October following the unveiling of a campaign focused on euthanasia. On October 24, the company posted a video titled “All Is Beauty” on its site. The three-minute clip was released a day after terminally ill subject Jennyfer Hatch, 37, took her own life. In the clip, Hatch advocated for what is known in Canada as “medical assistance in dying.” Hatch discussed life and death and how she searched for beauty, nature and connection in her final days. After Simons was criticized for his campaign, the company ended it, according to a spokesperson for Simons.