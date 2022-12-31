Naked ambition: the invisible dress was the way to be seen in 2022 | Fashion

Jhe best way to get noticed in 2022 was to wear an invisible dress. From Kim Kardashian in a skin-tone sheath previously worn by Marilyn Monroe to Florence Pugh in a single-ply Valentino pink, nude glamor was the look that defined 2022.

After a decade of understated trends, when high necklines and puff sleeves dominated the runways and loose midi dresses replaced pencil skirts as office power dressing, this year put the body back in the spotlight.

The almost bare dressing room is back, but the new look is in the heavily filtered Instagram vernacular. Long but ultra-sheer dresses that show off the body while maintaining an air of mystery have replaced short skirts and plunging necklines.

The patron saint of nude glamor is Marilyn Monroe. In 1960, in an interview with Marie Claire, Monroe recalled how when a previous reporter asked her what she wore to bed, I said, Chanel No. 5, because it’s the truth and yet , I don’t mean naked. From then on, nudity or the suggestion of it was key to his brand. In May this year, Kim Kardashian made headlines at the Met Gala wearing the dress Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to US President John F Kennedy 60 years earlier. In 1962, the shock value of the dress lay in its transparency, and because Monroe’s choice of dress was interpreted as evoking an intimate relationship with the President. In 2022, the shock value lay in Kardashian revealing that she had lost 16 pounds to fit into the dress, by not eating solid foods for three weeks.

Kim Kardashian has made headlines when she revealed she lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroes’ dress. Photography: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The most talked about red carpet dresses of the year, the hottest wedding dress of the year and the runway moment that went viral since Paris Fashion Week all involved nude dresses. Valentinos’ haute couture show in July commandeered the Spanish Steps of Rome as a catwalk, but it was Pugh’s front row look worn, braless in a sheer fuchsia halter dress, that grabbed the headlines newspapers. Three months later, the cast of Dont Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde picked up the free nipple stick at the Academy Museum gala, in a silver Alexandre Vauthier sheath so thin that what lay under a pair of shoulder pads was clearly visible.

The viral moment of the last catwalk season came during the Copernis Fashion Week show in Paris, when model Bella Hadid stood in panties while a dress was sprayed on her skin. Fabrican is a liquid mixture of natural and synthetic fibers applied by aerosol, which in contact with the surface of the body becomes a non-woven fabric. After 10 minutes, Hadid was wearing a dress that was sturdy enough for a technician to add a slit in the hem and fold over the neckline to drape it around her shoulders, but it was still so X-ray transparent that, like the rhinestone-studded crystals from Monroes, she read as nude. the clip has been viewed over a million times on TikTok.

Bella Hadid is dressed by spraying Fabrican on her body. Photograph: Julien de Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

There’s more to building a successful nude dress than meets the eye. The dress worn by Monroe and Kardashian is said to be adorned with 6,000 tiny rhinestones, each sewn by hand. Monroe paid a hefty $1,440 in 1962 for the dress, which was designed by Bob Mackie, then a young apprentice for French designer Jean Louis. The dress set a record for a dress at auction, fetching $1.2 million in 1999. Seven years later, it was resold for $4.8 million. Everyone wears see-through dresses these days, but back then that wasn’t the case, Kardashian said. In a way, it’s the original nude dress. That’s why it was so shocking. Mackie became the master of the nude dress, creating the sheer gown with strategically placed silver sequins and white feathers that Cher wore to the Met Gala in 1974.

But for all the technical virtuosity of its construction, it’s the power to spotlight the body beneath that gives the nude dress its visceral power. It has become a cultural totem at a time when women’s bodies have become a political battleground. This year, the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion and the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested by Iranian vice police after being accused of wearing her hijab incorrectly, sparked a stir. many protests.

Olivia Wilde at the Academy Museum gala. Photography: Image News Agency/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock

In 2022, female nudity isn’t mere titillation, it’s a hotbed of cultural controversy. The nude dress trend also reflects an ongoing obsession with a tightly defined perfect body shape. Kardashian’s weight loss was as compelling a storyline as her dress legacy. Much of the criticism online of Pugh’s sheer Valentino dress was not directed at her nudity, but at her recklessness in being comfortable with my small breasts which she aggravated. [people] I was comfortable,” the actor told Harpers Bazaar. It was just alarming, how disturbed they were. They were so angry that I was confident, she added.

Fashion blogger Camille Charrière has faced backlash after posting photos of a sheer wedding dress, made from upcycled white lace by British fashion designer Harris Reed and worn over a visible white thong, to her 1.3 million followers earlier this year. I could never picture myself as a conventional bride and had no desire to wear a traditional virginal dress. I deeply hate how our wardrobes are still controlled by society. We should, collectively, be furious that women still have to endure this patriarchal nonsense, she later wrote.