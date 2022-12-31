As 2022 draws to a close, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane and look back at some of the biggest fashion trends of 2022 that have defined the year with the utmost grace!

It seemed like yesterday that we were accumulating many trends and styles in our wardrobes, thanks to several breathtaking episodes of fashion weeks and streetwear fashion. And now, in the blink of an eye, we’re all set to say a warm goodbye to 2022 in just a few days, sounds surreal, doesn’t it? The year 2022 has been much bolder, brighter and louder in terms of style and fashion! Amid the turmoil caused by the pandemic, fashion has always found its way back to business. This year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for the fashion industry. With Y2K trends in the spotlight, ever-higher hemlines and corsets adding the fashionable style quotient marking its advent into the metaverse, all of this combined is what highlights the dress calendar for 2022. Since the The end of the year is all about memories, so let’s take a moment and reminisce about the biggest fashion trends of 2022 that have defined the year and see if they have a place in 2023 as well.

The big fashion trends of 2022

barbiecore aesthetic

The first was to be the one that defined the color scheme of 2022, i.e. the barbiecore trend. Color had a hell of a time in 2022! From Valentino’s Pink PP collection being the highlight, Louis Vuitton Paying an ode to color with the Rani Pink collection, to Masaba Gupta’s #RaniCore ensemble in the limelight, the barbiecore trend has definitely taken center stage in 2022.

micro miniskirts

“It’s too short for me” never said any girl. The skirts have resided in our closets for ages, but just when we thought they couldn’t get any shorter, spring-summer trends in 2022 proved us wrong. Special thanks to Dior and Prada for dropping these micro mini skirts into the 2022 fashion trend lineup. So if you still haven’t pictured yourself in these runway looks, what are you waiting for? Hurry up and kill those hemlines before they get long again.

Butterfly Tops

Inspired by the archives, butterfly tops have made a comeback this year and are currently enjoying a big moment in fashion. From Cher and Dua Lipa to millennial B-town diva Janhvi Kapoor, this trend isn’t ready to leave our closets just yet.

Corsets and bustiers

Well, speaking of the biggest fashion trends of 2022, corsets and bustiers have dominated not only our closets, but also the ramps this year. Keeping the charm of the Victorian era with a touch of GenZ sass, corsets have been seen worn not only by Hollywood, but by the sequins of Bollywood as well.

Monochrome trendy square

Monochrome fashion was another trend spotted in most closets in 2022. From Western wear to traditional ensembles, monochrome looks have taken over most of our clothing preferences in 2022.

Jumpsuits are one thing

Jumpsuits are the easiest and one of the most unconventional trends that have taken center stage this year. From Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa to Gigi Hadid, all of these divas have been trending like a pro.

The love of leather

The biker chic aesthetic, i.e. the leather on the leather look, was undoubtedly one of the biggest fashion trends of 2022. From shiny leather pants to oversized coats to dresses skin-tight, leather was certainly the mood board for most of 2022.

The sassy trend

Switching to a transparent wardrobe was one of the fashion police’s agendas this year. Coming down the ramp, see-through silhouettes are an eye-catching trend. From Burberry, Chanel and Acne Studios to Tory Burch, the sheer trend is a fiery addition to this range.

Oversize is the new fit!

The oversized is definitely the new fit on the size charts! From puffer jackets to bulging blazers, wearing twice your size might not have been a fashion statement before, but now it’s definitely “THE” style statement. So let’s see if the trend continues to surprise us in 2023 as well.

The power suits were in power

Power suits were definitely in power when it came to the biggest fashion trends of 2022. From B-town celebrities to Hollywood glitz to top designers, everyone spared no effort to give a nod to the trend.

Mini bags – the computer accessory

Totes and scarves have their fair share of viewership, but it seems like mini bags are taking over the accessory game lately. Whether it’s Valentino, Dior or Outhouse for that matter, I’m sure mini bags are here to stay!

Hero Image: Courtesy of Dualipa/IG Featured Image: Courtesy of Maisonvalentino/IG