How dress-up games opened the floodgates of fashion for small-town kids

In the mid 2000s I grew up in a town in the middle of nowhere in Far North Queensland. The nearest mall only had one K-Mart and one Better and less, so the choices were very slim when it came to fashion. So I mostly survived on used clothes, bootcut jeans and ironically branded t-shirts.

With little or no cash available, fashion was just for viewing. The closest I could get would be flipping through the pages of any teen magazine that came out that week. Such access made me feel like a style voyeur, especially when the portrayal I grew up with was limited at best.

But in 2003, my parents invested in a brilliantly boxy PC that, over a choppy dial-up connection and Windows XPgave me access to the information superhighway, where I found myself obsessing over the same trendy flash game sites. Polly Pocket Wacky Wardrobe (opens in a new tab), my scene, (opens in a new tab) and Swan Lake Barbie: Odette Dress Up (opens in a new tab) were among the first I fell in love with. These simple drag-and-drop skins allow me to play with designs and patterns while creating sets and characters to go with them. Suddenly there was a platform for me to explore my fashion sense.

Wardrobe Wonders

(Image credit: Mattel)

As my curiosity grew, I moved to StarDoll (opens in a new tab), which offered more choice and control. I could choose from a pre-made wardrobe and place them wherever I wanted. I could also choose the model of Robert Pattinson (opens in a new tab) to… Marie Curie (opens in a new tab). This was the online response to disguised fridge magnets (opens in a new tab). Growing up with these games allowed me to put on my snow boots and walk through what felt like the cold, livable landscape of style.

Knowing that I couldn’t be alone in my experience, I took to Twitter to find out how this kind of niche has opened the floodgates of fashion for other small-town kids.

“During school breaks, I played dress-up games (Barbie, Polly Pocket, and divastarz) on school computers until all of these websites are blocked anyway,” said Phoebe , a 2D artist and animator, via Twitter. “A lot of girls in my year were in those games, and I remember bonding,” she continued. “They were the digital equivalent of playing with dolls.”

Phoebe also mentioned Gaia online, a forum-based website with mini-games and avatar creation. “You had to play games to earn coins to buy whatever clothes you wanted for your avatar (or pay real money, which I didn’t have at the time), but because it there was a forum, I think there was a power aspect to showing off your outfit too, and I was really interested in that,” Phoebe said.

“There was also an unofficial ‘dream avatar’ website where you had access to every element of Gaia so you could make a little picture of whatever you wanted your character to dress up,” she said. . “I remember playing this one for hours, making all my school friends into Gaia characters or making up my own characters there.”

Create our characters

(Image credit: MyScene)

Another user, Molly, had a similar experience with the 2002 Bioware RPG Nights without winter after finding the game in a thrift store years after its release: “It came with a super basic character creator…but at the time I had never used anything like it, and it really captured my imagination. Expansions like ‘Hordes of the Underdark’ also added functionality to modify in-game armor, a boon to in-game expression. stories, and then finding and crafting armor into something to wear that matched their vibe and the personality I was playing. And I did that until I was at least 19.

Before these games, I couldn’t even describe the type of shirt I wanted, let alone the names of the accessories and necklines. after playing StarDoll, I found I could clearly express that I wanted an elastic choker, sparkly jelly shoes and a purple midi skirt with ease. This new knowledge of fashion has been invaluable to my self-expression.

Phoebe notes that the alternate clothing and anime style seen in games like Gaia online also had an impact on her fashion choices in the real world. “I was really going into ‘gothic’ fashion at this point, so my character had to wear black…I now have purple hair, wear big boots and opt for black clothes, although unfortunately , it is often less flamboyant than the Gaia online clothes for professional and practical reasons. I still wish I could spend every day in a cape, though.

grow up, get out

(Image credit: Maxis, Electronic Arts)

Over the years my screen width got smaller and dress up games started to mature, I switched to the 3D character creation tool of The Sims 2 (opens in a new tab). With this exchange, there was a lot more experimentation. As the life simulator series moved into its third iteration, modding became part of my vocabulary. Browsing through pages of custom designs, I mixed masculine and hyper-feminine cuts, further exploring my identity. The line between my character’s fashion and mine began to blur, and my virtual outfits finally had their day in the sun.

“Obviously, for a trans person, it even goes beyond experimenting with just style and starts to become experiments with gender expression – how you prefer to walk and talk and relate to other people. , and really how you want your body to be, physically,” Molly said. “Because for better or worse, it’s a fashion statement.”

As I searched for a modern take on the dress-up games of my childhood, I was bombarded with opinions on where this style of play should fit. For me, avatar dress-ups and character creators open digital doors , but due to flawed marketing decisions and poorly written messages, this type of game was considered “not a real game”.

“Ever since there have been fandoms, there have been guardians,” said Mary Kenney, author of Girls of gamers (opens in a new tab) and senior editor for insomniac games. “Life sims, mobile games and walking sims have all been slapped with the ‘not a game’ tag, often due to the larger and more diverse audiences enjoying them. I can promise you – as a Game specialist, gamer and game developer – these are games. They are built-in engines and central interactivity. They require teams of creatives, such as engineers, artists and writers, to build them. They are video games.

The importance of dressing up

(Image credit: Maxis, Electronic Arts)

Ultimately, whether or not gamers recognize the importance of virtual fashion games, the impact of this genre cannot be ignored. “Back when I was playing dress-up games, I was also very into art and inspired by outfits from those games for the characters I created,” Phoebe said. “Fast forward about 12 years, and I’m working as a concept artist today, and designing characters and their outfits is a regular thing for me, so I think those games not only helped shape my fashion personal, but they also had a certain influence on my career as well.

Of elderberry ring (opens in a new tab) to animal crossing (opens in a new tab)online communities continue to thrive by sharing designs and embracing in-game fashion. Unfortunately, the death of Glow nearly erased the history of browser-based virtual fashion’s humble beginnings. But his legacy lives on in gamers who have grown up exploring their identity through play.