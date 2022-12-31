Fashion
Vivienne Westwood: The fashion designer who never stopped challenging the status quo
IIt’s 1992 and a pioneering fashion designer has just been awarded an OBE by the Queen. She stands in front of Buckingham Palace, posing proudly in a gray wedge skirt. She does a celebratory trick for the press and inadvertently flashes them all. She’s not wearing panties. The woman is Dame Vivienne Westwood. Thirty years later, when news broke of Westwood’s death at the age of 81, a photograph from the scene became one of the most circulated images on social media.
It’s a moment that captured much of what the late fashion designer stood for. She was rebellious. She was released. Basically, she was anti-establishment. It’s all this and more that the fashion industry will remember as it mourns the loss of one of its most iconic talents, who died peacefully in London on Thursday. Westwoods husband and business partner Andreas Kronthaler will continue to run his eponymous label.
The quintessential Westwood look is one that even the less fashion-conscious among us might instantly recognize. Rigid and sculptural corsetry. Oversized silhouettes designed to accentuate the female form rather than minimize it. And who could forget those huge lace-up platform shoes that got the better of Naomi Campbell when she crashed on the Westwoods runway in 1993.
Of course, one of the aesthetics she was most revered for was punk. As one of the main pioneers of the movement, Westwood defined the clothing identity of countercultures, one safety pin at a time. At SEX, the shop she founded with then-partner Malcolm McLaren on Kings Road sold bondage pants, rubber negligees, slogan t-shirts and more. Soon she was dressing the Sex Pistols and sending her subversive designs down the runway to great acclaim.
His first show in 1981, to launch the Pirate collection, was a major moment for punk and the fashion industry as we know it today. Models walked the runway in ruffled shirts, 18th century suits and double-breasted waistcoats. It was a collection that would influence the fashion industry for millennia, with everyone from Alexander McQueen to John Galliano designing collections inspired by that same castaway style.
By the 1990s, the tracks of Westwoods had become a stage on which history would be made. There was Campbell’s fall, of course, but also Linda Evangelista in a bejeweled Queen of Sheba dress, Carla Bruni in a faux fur coat with matching underwear, and a topless Kate Moss in a micro mini skirt. , eating an ice cream.
Such was the cultural reverence for Westwoods that it became a go-to for fans of transgressive fashion everywhere, including in film and television. Consider sex and the citys Carrie Bradshaw, who, thanks to legendary costume designer Patricia Field, is still recognized as one of the most influential style stars on screen, nearly 20 years after the series ended. So when Bradshaw decided to marry Mr Big in the 2008 film, it was naturally only Westwood whose design she chose. A dress so special it could bring a wedding tear to even the most incredulous, the character said of the seminal corseted dress.
As Westwood progressed in her career, her political drive began to catch up with that of her fashion. While she had always fused the two in her work, in the mid-2000s the designer became a tireless activist, standing up for everything from social justice and climate change to banning the sale of real fur. She also advocated anti-consumerism, though she obviously undermined her own business in the process. His parades have become political protests, opportunities to hold world leaders accountable for their inaction on the climate crisis. In February 2019, the Westwoods show saw actress and activist Rose McGowan speak about consumerism, while Greenpeace executive director John Sauven gave a speech on the environmental consequences of oilseed crops. Not typical of a fashion show.
But hardly typical was Westwood’s whole raison d’etre, in work and in life. Instead of leaning into the hierarchies she so obviously could have approved of, Westwood sought to dissolve them entirely, treating interns like executives and vice versa. As the industry mourns its loss, stories flood social media of the friendly and fearless attitude of deceased creators, and how it remained phaseless in the face of so much glitz and pageantry that defines the landscape of contemporary fashion.
Fashion photographer Mario Testino described her as humble and funny; sex and the citys Kim Cattrall recalled her generosity and kindness; Jamie Lee Curtis praised her for giving people permission to be themselves and beyond themselves.
Westwood was a marvel in every possible way. She will be greatly missed; his legacy will outlive us all.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fashion/vivienne-westwood-death-legacy-fashion-sex-and-the-city-b2253530.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
