How ‘phygital’ Chinese fashion brands can drive more engagement

Despite the metaverse’s continued popularity, most people don’t know much about it, especially how to apply it to brands from a marketing/PR perspective.

Let’s start with the basics first. The metaverse is more of a decentralized organization that represents the new internet wave, mixing reality and virtual and integrating VR, AR, blockchain, NFT and other technologies. This allows the metaverse to live in parallel with the real world but independent of the real world.

My agency SANPOM, which supports fashion brands in their PR and digital strategies, has experience working in the metaverse. Together with a few other organizations, we explored virtual clothing technology to convert physical clothing into digital versions. This not only facilitates e-commerce, promotions and virtual fittings, but also helps reduce the waste and carbon emissions produced by physical samples. With the fashion industry being the second biggest source of environmental pollution in the world, this digital shift is something we are starting to see more and more of today.

So how can fashion brands tapping into this new world publicize their “phygital” collections that constantly connect to the physical and digital worlds?

Understand the importance of what you do

The first axis by which to begin to embark on this technology is to understand its importance. I truly believe this is the key, as many potential clients come to me not understanding the value and then end up dropping the idea/project.

Because we are based in China, I think that most of the time this hesitation can be due to political reasons. But often it’s really down to lack of understanding of technology and resistance to change.

Know your story (and tell it boldly)

From a PR campaign perspective, make sure your digital fashion tells a story that is worth telling and represents what your brand stands for.

For example, when we were exploring technology to create a phygital capsule collection with Kornit x Amorphous Studios, we mixed different eras with Renaissance accessories and soft vintage floral patterns. We also created in the meta-environment a ramshackle archaic ballroom paired with an androgynous alien-like avatar, constructing the narrative to embrace inclusivity, the unknown, and go against conformity.

Expand your reach through partnerships

In order to expand your engagement and social/PR impressions, it’s important to use strategies that connect your products to new audiences.

For example, for the collaborative project I mentioned above, we targeted Chinese influencers on the Red Book social commerce platform and virtually dressed them with the items we wanted to display.

Make your products more interactive

You can also expand your digital or phygital items into games and PR/social campaigns and create different “skins”.

To do this properly, it’s important to find talent or agencies that have a strong grasp of technology in order to communicate effectively while understanding the political boundaries involved. This can help you avoid a possible public relations crisis.

Invest in a good PR campaign

A PR campaign could help more tech-focused fashion brands support a company’s ROI through e-commerce. Beyond the physical-to-digital focus (and vice-versa), your campaign should also focus on how this approach helps solve long-lasting problems while reducing the costs of sampling, production, etc

The return on investment of a public relations campaign can go through the example if done correctly. This ranges from creating a high-quality digital article to a strong movement design and good PR campaign that will engage both media and influencers. What do you think of the possibilities of phygital?

