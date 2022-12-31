Newly engaged? Maybe it’s time to ditch the white dress, according to a bridal fashion expert





Carolyn O’Sullivans ‘Not Another White Dress’ bridal wear brand is perfect for unconventional brides

Designing unconventional bridal wear for girls who didn’t grow up dreaming of a big white wedding, the talented designer creates pieces that can be worn again and again after your dream day. Speaking about her vision behind the brand, Carolyn explains: “Everything is made by myself here in Ireland using very unique luxury fabrics. Some fabrics are made to order in very small quantities which means I avoid the overproduction of fabrics. Hoping to bring sustainability to the bridal market, she adds: I would like to see my pieces worn for more hours than it takes to create, and that’s the idea behind some of the looks in my new collection called “Not Just One Day”. The collection offers chic pieces, exquisite cuts and, above all, color. Speaking of her favorite pieces, the designer thinks: “The ‘Sparkle’ two-piece is one of two looks I created in a shimmering French iridescent sequin fabric, after receiving inquiries for the day 2 reception and looks, but might as well work for an unconventional day 1 look when styled with flowers and a long veil as pictured. Proof that it’s not just a day, this outfit has already been worn on the red carpet by Anna Geary at the VIP style awards. The metallic gold suit dress is made in a French tweed fabric. Short wedding dresses are in fashion, but they don’t have to be white either. The blazer can also be ordered as part of a gold trouser suit. “Women’s couture is my strength and my signature, my floral illustrated tuxedo features a French jacquard fabric. So much about the bridal look can be achieved with the addition of beautiful flowers and a veil, but remember not everyone wants the big dress and some are happy to top these looks off with a pair of converse. . Other looks include a ‘Pretty in Pink’ 3 piece with a top, skirt and separate train, a floral jacquard dress and an open back sapphire lace dress. The pinnacle of slow fashion, fabrics are kept in very minimal stock and sometimes made to order especially for each bride, with custom colors and fabrics available upon request. Styles can be custom ordered from the collection, or simply used as inspiration for a unique design. See notanotherwhitedress.ie for details

