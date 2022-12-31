Kim Kardashian explains why she implemented a spa-like dress code for employees





Kim Kardashian appeared in not one but of them podcast recordings this week, revealing everything from her first “real” marriage and her cancellation culture to the possibility of having more children. It was during one of her podcast appearances on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast that she discussed her color-coordinated dress code for her staff. ‘Absolutely. I have uniforms,’ she said during the episode, which aired on Tuesday, clarifying, ‘It’s not like, ‘Hey, that’s your uniform. It’s just color palettes.’ The SKIMS founder went on to note that she has a manual for her employees which states that they are allowed to wear “grey, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, khaki “, but that there is not much color-blocking. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. “My house is so zen,” Kardashian said of the muted dress code. “So I asked what everyone thought about it and everyone said, ‘It would make our lives so easy.’ “And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like ‘let’s do this’.” The mother-of-four has previously spoken of her love of minimalism and neutral tones in her home – a design philosophy the entrepreneur has previously shared Ellen Degeneres her daughter North West describes her as “ugly”. “I find there’s so much chaos in the world that when I come home, the minimalist design creates a feeling of calm and calm,” she said. Architectural Summary earlier this year. “I let my kids decorate their own rooms – they can go wild with whatever colors they want – but in the main part of the house, I really like the calm that minimalism brings.” This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Elsewhere on Martinez’s podcast, Kardashian discussed co-parenting her four children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West. “Co-parenting is tough,” Kardashian said. “It’s really very hard.” Referring to her late father Robert Kardashians, she said, “I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids. That’s what I would wish for them. While appearing on Gwyneth Paltrow’s show goop podcast earlier this week, the reality star also said she would “never say never” to a fifth child. “I’m obviously at the end of this conversation,” she explained. “I should have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. So whatever is meant to be will be. Katie O’Malley

