Cyclones ready to open the Big 12 game





ROB GRAY Correspondent Lee

AMES There is exactly one area Saturday 1 p.m. The Big 12 season opener between Iowa State and 12th-ranked Baylor will be a top-25 game: turnover percentage. The Cyclones (9-2) lead the nation, according to KenPom, in forcing turnovers at a 31.0 percent rate. The Bears (10-2) rank 24th in that statistical category at 24.1%, so ballhandlers should beware and watch out as the two teams meet to start conference play for the second straight season. It’s a little tough to get them out of rhythm, so you want to get them out of rhythm to start the game, said ISU senior guard Caleb Grill, who is tied for third on his team in steals. at 1.5 per game. Hopefully that gives us an edge defensively. The Cyclones will need it against a Baylor team that ranks 19th nationally with 119 three-pointers in 12 games, averaging 9.9 per game. But the balanced Bears are multi-dimensional on offense, combining hyper-efficient production down low with elite offensive rebounding ability. Veteran guards Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer are shooting 50.8 and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc, respectively, so the ISU defense will need to be strong inside and out. People also read… They’re better than any we’ve played so far in terms of guards, Cyclone head coach TJ Otzelberger said. Three guys in their starting XI do two and a half at three 3s per game. It’s impressive and they do a great job when they’re comfortable. The ISU’s continuing mission: to make the opponent extremely uncomfortable on the attacking side, at any level of competition, at any venue. That’s how Otzelberger turned the program around in his freshman season, and that’s why the Cyclones think they’re set for another potential NCAA Tournament this season. We have to dictate defensively, Otzelberger said. We can’t just let them sit the ball around the perimeter and then we have to close aggressively so they don’t get those shots and then late in the clock we have to be in the gaps as well. We can’t leave the guys on an island, one-on-one, because their guys are so good at creating. And ISU will be without one of its most important guys on Saturday and beyond. Otzelberger announced Thursday that the Cyclones’ leading rebounder, Aljaz Kunc, will be out for up to a month after suffering a broken finger during a recent practice. He also noted that Kunc’s injury should open up more opportunities for others. Jazz is someone we definitely rely on to be able to shoot and help facilitate the offense, Otzelberger said. At the same time, I would say probably his greatest value comes defensively and being our best rebounder. So what he does is he opens the door for guys like Tre King, Demarion Watson and Hason Ward to take the opportunities that they have. Watson and Ward have already brought the Cyclones off the bench in non-conference games. King, a recently eligible transfer forward, scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in a 73-57 win over Western Michigan 13 days ago. The basketball winter break, at least, is over. Now is the time to begin an 18-game round robin that begins with another ranked foe in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hilton Coliseum. You kinda want to play, get back into competition and go play with your brothers, said ISU leading scorer Jaren Holmes. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

