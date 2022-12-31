Fashion
Suhana Khan celebrates with her mother Gauri Khan, her friends and her family before the new year | Bollywood
Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram to share a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan and Karan Johar in Dubai. Earlier, Suhana and her mother Gauri Khan were spotted at the airport on their way to Dubai. Now, new photos of Suhana and Gauri from a party have been shared on Instagram by other guests. Fan pages have also shared the images, which appear to be from Alibaug, where Shah Rukh Khan owns a lavish bungalow. Read also : Fans compare Suhana Khan to Shah Rukh Khan as she greets dads with a warm smile
In photos shared on Instagram Stories, Suhana and Gauri Khan were seen posing with friends and family. Gauri’s mother, Savita Chhibber, was also seen in some of the photos taken at the house party. While Suhana wore a simple gray dress, Gauri wore a blue dress and a pair of white sneakers. Gauri’s mother, Savita Chhibber, wore a black and white kurta outfit for the night.
In one of the photos from the night, Gauri posed with a guest, while Suhana was seen smiling in a few group photos. Gauri’s brother Vikrant Chibber’s family were also spotted at the party.
On Christmas, Suhana was seen arriving at the Kapoor family lunch in Mumbai with her Archies co-star Agastya Nanda as well as her sister Navya Naveli Nanda and mother Shweta Bachchan. Suhana and Agastya paired off in black outfits, while Navya and Shweta wore white. Suhana and Agastya will soon be making their acting debuts with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix movie The Archies.
Recently, Suhana and Agastya were spotted at Zoya’s home in Mumbai. Earlier, The Archies crew attended the film’s closing party in Mumbai. Khushi Kapoor also debuts with the film, which is a Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics.
Suhana, Agastya and Khushi all belong to well-known Bollywood families. Suhana is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. Khushi is the youngest daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor is also an actress. Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, and the grandson of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.
