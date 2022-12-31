“A difficult finish” | Utah fights to the end, falls 126-125 at Sacramento in heartbreaking fashion

If there’s one thing to say about this Jazz team, it’s that they will never give up. Regardless of the circumstances, whether the ball goes into the hoop or not, they will play for a full 48 minutes.

Friday night was just that.

Despite a night where they couldn’t knock down a three-pointer when they needed it most, Utah came close to pulling off the upset before falling heartbreakingly, 126-125, to Sacramento.

Obviously just a tough, tough finish,” head coach Will Hardy said after the game. I thought our guys were hanging on every game, fighting. Credit to Sacramento, they played well. Our guys stuck with it and kept racing all night. Taking the lead late showed a lot of determination for our group.

One of the best three-point shooting teams in the league, the Jazz executed the offense brilliantly for most of the game. They had plenty of open looks but couldn’t find a way to string a few together and open the game. Overall they shot 8 for 32 from deep with Mike Conley the only player to have knocked down more than one.

Another tough night for us behind the three-point line looking great, Hardy said. Regarding the three-point shot, I think that will change. I like the three we took. Lots of positives for us tonight in our game.

Prior to the whistleblowing, Lauri Markkanen said getting named to the NBA All-Star Game was one of his personal goals behind Utah’s goals as a team. Although the Jazz may have come out on the losing end on Friday, Markkanen continued to make his case to play in the February showcase.

Despite a tough three-man shooting night, he was out of control inside the arc with 36 points and five rebounds. He shot 16 for 24 from the field, with all but one of his field goals under the three-point line.

After a slow start to the first half by his standards, he exploded in the third quarter with 12 points, including dunks on three straight possessions to start the second half. He’s arguably played the game of the season so far when he launched a monstrous dunk at Kings star Domantas Sabonis that even rocked Sacramento fans.

“Lauri is a beast,” Hardy said. “Once he got into a rhythm, he hit a couple of those two-point shots above what he does. It was a sign of great growth that when he didn’t dropped his three-point shot, he still finished with 36 points.”

As he has done all season, Jordan Clarkson continued to be everything the Jazz needed and more. In the minutes Markkanen would sit, Clarkson would take over for the Jazz on offense and do a great job of earning a living in the paint and on the free throw line.

His ability to break down the defense at any time was clinical against the Kings, always keeping his dribbling alive and knocking down the contested shot with his ability to stop in the blink of an eye.

He finished with 25 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two assists, shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 9 of 10 from the charity strip. It was also his sixth straight game with over 20 points.

Still sleeveless, Conley was sensational for Utah throughout the night.

He was essential in Utah responding to Sacramento’s big buckets by controlling the pace and ensuring the Jazz looked great almost every time on the court. He also continued to come out of a shooting slump by knocking down ___ from beyond the arc.

Conley finished with 17 points, eight assists and two rebounds, shooting 4 of 8 from deep.

The Jazz looked like a team playing their third straight road game at the start of this one as Sacramento quickly took a 6-0 lead. After a pair of quick buckets by Utah, the Kings went on a 7-2 run.

Again, the Jazz held their ground and crumbled as Markkanen and Clarkson quickly managed to reach the edge. Trailing by seven late in the first, Utah scored the final four runs, including three by Walker Kessler.

Utah trailed 30-27 after one.

A lot of credit went to the Jazz in the second as they always stuck close to Sacramento, never letting the Kings open it. Whether it was Clarkson, Markkanen or whoever, Utah always had an answer to stay within striking distance.

After Sacramento took a nine-point lead midway through the quarter, Kelly Olynyk drilled a big three to silence the crowd. The Kings again led by eight late in the second, but Utah responded as Kessler, who was sensational, had a bucket, and Markkanen added three free throws.

The Jazz trailed 60-57 at the break.

The third quarter started with a bang when Markkanen declared war on fellow international star Sabonis with an incredible poster dunk. It was the second of three straight dunks for Markkanen as he single-handedly kept Utah alive.

After Sacramento extended their lead to 10 and the crowd got angry again, the Jazz kept fighting as a quick 8-0 run, including six points from Clarkson, made it a two-legged game. points at the end of the quarter.

Once again, the Kings looked like they were about to run away with the game, but Rudy Gay knocked down a three and Fox’s shot at the other end was after the buzzer.

Utah trailed 91-87 going into fourth.

After buckets from Markkanen and Vanderbilt gave Utah a two-point lead with five left, the Kings responded with a 10-0 run to lead 119-111 with just under three minutes left.

The Jazz had not yet come out of it, chaining 14-4 to lead by two with 26 seconds to play. After getting saves on the first two shots, the Kings got another offensive rebound and found Kevin Huerter for the three and the lead with nine seconds left.

Utah would have one last chance, but Markkanen’s shot failed.

Kessler finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and a team high +17. He was a game-changer when he came on, as his length bothered the Kings at the rim, especially Sabonis.

Utah has no time to relax as they return home to take on Miami in a New Year’s Eve showdown scheduled for 7:00 PM MT.