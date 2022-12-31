Kate Middleton’s New Year’s dress unveiled



















Laura Sutcliffe

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, often wears the LK Bennett store and we think Prince William’s wife might have her eye on this sequin dress on New Year’s Eve.

The Princess of Wales had a very stylish 2022. We’ve seen her wear a plethora of amazing outfits, from tiaras and prom dresses, to skinny jeans and even sneakers. READ: Princess Kate’s £35 Christmas dress was from Mango – and we’re obsessed But one brand she’s been stepping into regularly over the past few months is luxury store LKBennett; it’s definitely one of his favorites! WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best outfits of the past ten years Loading player… So we have a feeling the mum-of-three may have her eye on this sequin dress from the brand, after all, it ticks all of its boxes. Not only is it covered in sequins (a fashion trend Kate has started embracing over the past few years) but he is also known as ‘Gabrielle’, which the royal has previously worn in another shade. Moreover, it is on sale and is designed in a fabulous rosy pink shade that would look amazing with royal skin tone. Win win! MORE: Princess Kate’s most memorable outfits of 2022 Going down from £459 to £229 is a great saving and if you have a party to attend or a special event why not give it a try? All sizes are currently available online as well. Gabrielle Pink Sequin Midi Dress, £229, LKBennett BUY NOW The website says of the style: “Our best-selling Gabrielle dress is back for the party season with its contemporary take on 1930s glamour. Crafted from beautiful sparkling pink sequins, it has a v-neck with detailed ruched, built-in shoulder pads look great with slightly puffed shoulders, half sleeves and a midi skirt. Wear it with platform heels and a clutch for parties and events this season. Kate wore this red LKBennett coat in September The 40-year-old chose to wear a striking LKBennett coat in her first appearance with her new title, Princess of Wales, following the loss to the late Queen Elizabeth II in September. The £599 patriotic red style featured bold gold buttons and gold horsebit detailing on the pockets. It was actually known as the “Spencer” coat – a sweet nod to his mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as Spencer was her maiden name. The coat sold out immediately and is unfortunately no longer available. MORE: 19 Brilliant Photos Of The Royal Family That Look Festive At Christmas Please bring him back LKBennett! The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

