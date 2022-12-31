Boutique owner goes from foster home to fashion















Noelle Wellington overcomes obstacles to open a clothing boutique, Queenz

Noelle Wellington entered the foster care system at the age of 2 and did not leave until the age of almost two decades later.

“People used to tell me I’d be nothing, or be on drugs like my mom, and stuff like that,” she said. “So my ambition and determination has always been through the roof.”















Coming out of the foster care system means making the difficult transition into adulthood without a support system often after a lifetime of trauma and all the statistics were against it, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures Advisory Group. Half of the foster children who come out of the system become drug addicts. A quarter will not have a high school diploma or GED. And more than one in five will end up homeless.

People also read… The Buffalo family shelters the body of an unknown man at their home for a day after he died in the blizzard

Stranded motorists hold a sleepover in the blizzard at Target on Walden Avenue

17 dead, desperation grows during Buffalo blizzard Day 3: ‘Not the Christmas we wanted’

28 people confirmed dead in Buffalo Niagara blizzard; deaths in the city rise to 20

Poloncarz Calls Buffalo Blizzard Response “Embarrassing”; Brown suggests county executive struggle under pressure

Buffalo drops driving ban in favor of advisory; all major roads reopen

‘She was just the nicest person’: Monique Alexander, 52, died in a storm on Christmas Eve

Kenmore mechanic announced for saving lives by breaking into school during blizzard

The number of deaths in the blizzard increases; Poloncarz apologizes for criticizing Buffalo snow removal

Stasia Syta drove through the blizzard to get food for Christmas Eve. She never came home

In the middle of a blizzard, with the help of a dad-to-be, two doulas and Facebook, a child is born

‘It was in his nature to help’: Congo native, 26, among blizzard dead after going out for supplies

Buffalo airport remains closed until Wednesday morning

The death toll in the blizzard is 33; military police, state troopers coming to town for traffic control

‘Grateful to be alive’: How Facebookers, a snowmobiler and neighbors helped a mother get home to her kids

Wellington made a conscious decision not to go to college because she wanted to avoid debt. She was also entrepreneurial and loved to work. She often worked 80 to 90 hours a week between retail jobs and home health care.















Then, at age 25, she had a car accident. Two years later, she received money in a settlement and invested every penny in opening her own clothing store called Queenzat 2577 Bailey Ave.

“I never really had clothes growing up. I used to go into my closet and pray over my clothes and say, ‘God, please multiply them,'” she said. “And then, years later, I have a clothing store.”

Sadly, that year was 2019, which meant Covid-19 was right around the corner. Wellington had to close the store, but was still responsible for rent and other bills. She stuck to her e-commerce operations and built a clientele.

Earlier this month, she reopened the brick-and-mortar Queenz boutique. It sells men’s and women’s clothing, women’s lingerie and accessories such as handbags.

She acknowledges that the road to get where she is has been difficult and there may be more bumps to come. But she also believes that owning a clothing store is nothing short of a miracle.

“It was a dream come true, and I have to give all my credit to God,” she said.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing economy of Buffalo Niagara, from real estate to healthcare to startups. Learn more at BuffaloNext.com.

Pawsitive Vibes, a mobile vet, hits the road

Veterinarian Valerie Ciallella and former West Side Pet Clinic Director Joe Speranza have teamed up to launch Pawsitive Vibes Roaming Veterinary Care, a mobile veterinary clinic.

Pawsitive Vibes will conduct house calls, which owners say is beneficial for anxious dogs and convenient for elderly clients, those without transportation, or those with mobility issues.

New JC Penney Beauty concept heading to Walden Galleria

JC Penney in the Walden Galleria has replaced its Sephora Beauty store with its brand new concept, JC Penney Beauty. The new store-within-a-store is described as being “hyper-inclusive” of all skin tones, ages, races, budgets and hair types.

The new store will replace Sephora, as it migrates from JC Penney to Kohl’s stores after deciding not to renew contact with JC Penney. It will have 600 shops installed by spring.

New Taco Bell in West Seneca

A new Taco Bell has opened at 1175 Union Road in West Seneca. It is franchised by KBP Brands, which has more than 1,000 fast food restaurants in 31 states.

The store has free Wi-Fi, power outlets and comfortable seating. The drive-thru has a menu board with an electronic ordering system, which the company says will make orders faster and more accurate.

Walmart eliminates paper bags

Starting January 1, Walmart will no longer provide paper bags for customer purchases in New York State. Buyers will need to bring their own reusable bags.

Walmart stores are already bagless in Vermont, Maine and New Jersey.

THE LAST

Keep up to date with the latest economic news from Buffalo Niagara:

Throughout Western New York, healthcare workers have many stories to tell on how they weathered the blizzard while on the job.

Legal marijuana sales launched in the state on Thursdaybut not in Western New York due to a lawsuit that led to an injunction suspending sales here.

World Central Kitchen is backhelp feed the East Side of Buffalo in response to the blizzardwhich paralyzed the city for almost a week.

Wells Enterprises to cut 183 jobs at its Dunkirk plantfewer than the 319 employees the company previously planned to lay off.

A three-year contract guaranteesHighmark members will continue to have access to the networkto receive care at Catholic Health facilities.

Athenex closes its Newstead production plantand lay off all 92 employees effective March 17.

First efforts are underwayto prepare for the third phaseof the Northland complex redevelopment project in Buffalo.

The state is looking for ideasto redevelop a prison that closed last year in Gowanda.

Federal funding needed to launch a technology hub programwas included in a year-end spending bill before Congress.

Cost vs Benefits: This is the compromise at the center of the state’s proposed climate change plan.

A development agency recruits a consultant to proposeways to improve the infrastructure connecting Canalside and the redesigned Centennial Park.

Slow hiring in the Buffalo Niagara region is due to a shortage of workersand local officials are beginning to look for ways to alleviate the crisis.

Big changes are coming to state energy markets aftera plan to reduce harmful emissions has been approved by an advisory committee.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Bounce Back for Buffalo Niagara’s Economy: The value of all goods and services produced in the region, which had fallen by 3.4% during the pandemic, rebounded strongly last year, with a gain of 5.3%.

2.The bills make me want to shop:How Buffalo Bills merchandise is one of the hottest local gift items this holiday season.

3. HowHigher Education Institutions in Western New York Recovering from Covid-19?Enrollment in some local schools is holding up, but others are struggling to attract students.

4.New life for old stones:How a Buffalo company is finding new uses for old bricks and stones in construction projects.

5.Big changes are proposed for state energy marketsand it could change the way residents heat their homes and cook their food for years to come.

The Buffalo Next team gives you an overview of the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to [email protected] or contact Associate Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest news delivered to your inbox five days a week.