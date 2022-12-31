Strictly’s Kym Marsh delights in dreamy deep-V mini dress



















December 30, 2022 – 4:18 pm



Katherine Thomas

The Strictly Kym Marsh star looked stunning in a sparkly mini dress to throw a fun party at her Cheshire home with husband Major Scott Ratcliff

Kim Marais may not have succeeded Come dance strictly finale, but she definitely seems to have injected some sparkle and glamor into her wardrobe after her time on the BBC ball show. INSIDE: 11 Strictly Celebrity Weddings: Kym Marsh’s Touching Ceremony, Fleur East’s Nuptials and More the old Coronation Street The 46-year-old star took to Instagram on Friday to share photos from his epic Strictly– a themed party, which she threw at the brand new Cheshire home she shares with her husband Major Scott Ratcliff. Kym’s living room was transformed into a dance floor with glitter balls and balloon arches – but it was her dazzling dress that really caught our attention. WATCH: Kym Marsh and her husband Major Scott Ratcliff unveil their new home in Cheshire Loading player… Kym posed in a daring black mini dress adorned with sparkling sequins, looking truly amazing for the special occasion. EXCLUSIVE: Strictly’s Kym Marsh Opens Up About Being A Grandmother At 46 And Being Proud Of Her Kids She accessorized with a simple pendant necklace and finished her ultra-glamorous outfit with a pair of strappy silver stilettos. Saying hello to the vendors who threw the party for her, Kym wrote: “We had a strict little party and it was EPIC!! We had glitter balls and balloons galore, light up letters, ball cakes scintillating and even Kym Lollipops team! StrictlyKym Marsh looked amazing in a black sequin mini dress “Thank you @go_pr_and_events for arranging this for me!! And a big thank you to @sequins_and_silk @secretgardenballoons @lollypoppin_uk @jonscakes @auvodka @suburbangreenuk @illumilights1 really overwhelmed #gifted #party #ad. “Also a huge thank you to @mikeyhoz for arranging all the other finishing touches to the party and for arranging the @extrafleureventstyling balloon wall for me. What a future son-in-law I have! X” the old coronation street the star’s living room has been totally transformed Want to copy Kym’s look for the upcoming parties? We found her exact dress on the French Connection website, and it is still available. Another key trend this winter is the blazer dress, so how about this similar sparkly number from ASOS instead? Samantha Sequins V-Neck Mini Dress, £104 was £130, french connection BUY NOW Forever New Embellished blazer mini dress, £100, ASOS BUY NOW Kym recently opened the doors to his five-bedroom home to HELLO!where she moved right after become the tenth celebrity eliminated from Strictly with his professional partner Graziano Di Prima. SEE: Strictly’s Kym Marsh recalls her financial struggles as a new mom as she makes the Christmas appeal for HELLO! “I’m happy to be back home because I had a lot to do. I was getting busier and, if I could have cleared my schedule, I probably would have relaxed a bit more” , she said. admitted. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/20221230160641/strictly-kym-marsh-sparkly-mini-dress-party/

