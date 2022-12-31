‘Macho’ men drink more and avoid aid, study finds





Irish men who act in a narrow, traditional masculine way tend to drink more, lash out more, and are significantly less likely to seek emotional help than men who are more open in their mindset.

That’s according to a new survey, which also found lower life satisfaction among more macho men, including a belief that they can’t be themselves with their partners.

But the Mens Development Network survey found very similar and high rates of porn use among all the men who participated in the research. The final report of the Mens Attitude Now (Man) survey was fully completed by 577 men between May and October 2022 and was carried out with the help of their partner organization, Equimondo, based in the United States. The survey separated respondents into men whose values ​​matched those of the Man Box, a set of cultural norms and beliefs that act to pressure men to behave in certain ways, and men who do not. did not align with these beliefs. Man Box’s ideas include self-sufficiency, stoicism (including emotional control and not asking for help), tough behavior, aggression, and in some situations, potentially violence. The Man Box is a structure in which men and boys are taught that they must fit in if they want to earn the status of being a real man, according to the report. The analogy of a box also serves to reflect how constraining and limiting it can be for those caught up in it. The investigation revealed: Men in the box are more likely to report lower life satisfaction and lower satisfaction with not being able to be themselves (66% in the box vs 75% out of the box) and at work (in 59% vs 71 % );

Men in the club are more likely to report drunkenness (92% vs. 74%) and slightly more likely to have used recreational drugs in the past year (23% vs. 18%);

Men in the box were three times more likely not to ask anyone for help if they were feeling sad or depressed (20% vs. 6%) and less likely to provide emotional support to a friend (44% vs. 54 %);

Men in the club were more likely to say their friends would give them a hard time dating a gay person (13% vs. 6%) or a transgender person (33% vs. 17%);

Men in the box were significantly more likely to engage in slagging other people (52% vs. 32%);

Men in the box were more than three times as likely to report feeling social pressure to use violence if necessary (17% vs. 5%);

Men in the box were more likely to say their parents taught them to act strong (49% vs. 30%). Regarding pornography, there was little difference between the groups, with high rates in both cases (86% vs. 91%), although men in the box were slightly more likely to report that pornography influenced their sexual expectations. (35% versus 30%). The report, written by Dr Kenny Doyle and Conor Hammersley, was funded by the Department of Health, Department of Justice, HSE and Tusla. The research found that attitudes condoning aggressive or controlling behavior in intimate relationships were strongly rejected by men in both groups. Men also strongly rejected the idea that domestic and care responsibilities fell to women. However, participants still placed significant weight on the idea that the primary caregiver in the household should be a man. Contact mensnetwork.ie or dial the freephone number 1800 816 588.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-41038337.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos