What is the dress code followed by Kim Kardashian’s employees?





It is very common that in many jobs it is still necessary to wear uniforms, and when this is not the case, dress codes such as office clothes are still something very common. But have you ever wondered how the employees of a fashion icon like Kim Kardashian dress? Well, the reality tv star’s team of workers have a dress code. A few days ago, the Skims founder visited Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcastwhere she talked about various situations that happened in her life, such as her divorce from rapper Kanye West and how now, being a single mother, her children and family are at the center of her life. But as they exchanged a few words, the podcast host wanted to point out a situation she had noticed, and that was that apparently Kim Kardashian’s employees all wore the same colorwhich led her to ask the mother of four if the staff had uniforms or something. ALSO: Kim Kardashian reveals strict social media rules for her daughter North The 42-year-old tycoon didn’t bother to answer the question in the affirmative, saying: “Absolutely. I have uniforms. It’s not like, ‘Hey, this is like your uniform.’ These are just color palettes”so even though it’s not strictly about uniforms, there are rules that must be followed. In fact, Kim Kardashian designed its own manual with a color palette, so they can coordinate and choose their favorites for each day. Among the colors they can choose from are “grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki,” according to the internet celebrity. Kim Kardashian and her employees are happy with the uniforms they wear Kanye West’s ex-wife’s employees love their dress codes, and it’s not a problem at all that their boss asks them to wear a neutral color palette, since according to what Kardashian said she met them early on to talk about how they felt about this proposal, and apparently they liked her from the start. And that’s no coincidence, because working for someone who is one of the greatest exponents of fashion and style in the world can be very intimidating, so having a pre-agreed color selection helps a lot in not having a crisis when trying to choose the best option to wear to work. ALSO: Kim Kardashian deletes video from social media after being accused of abusing her dogs On the other hand, Kim is fascinated by the idea that the appearance of her workers does not disturb the Zen essence of her house, and something she also jokingly commented on during the interview is that the day of her birthday, they can freely choose their outfit. So much freedom, right?

