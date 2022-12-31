Gamut’s seal of approval builds trust in adaptive fashion





Now that retailers have recognized people with disabilities as an attractive consumer segment, big brands are courting them hard. But not all products marketed as adaptive or inclusive live up to the billing. These labels, such as organic, low fat, 100% recycled and energy efficient, are loosely defined and therefore susceptible to misuse and abuse. So how is a discriminating shopper supposed to distinguish genuine disability-friendly products from those who only care about accessibility because it’s an industry trend? look for it Gamut Seal of Approval. Developed by adaptive fashion pioneer Mindy Scheier and her consulting agency, Range managementthe seal certifies that a product has satisfied members of the disability community, not only consumers, but also clinicians, product developers, academic researchers, and other third-party experts. It’s a way of showing that a company has done things the right way, Scheier says. They didn’t just put magnets in a garment and call it adaptive. They included people with disabilities in their processes. They went through focus groups and fit testing. We look at whether the company employs people with disabilities and whether it has a disability-focused employee resource group. People want to know if the brand is committed to true inclusion, both internally and externally. A brand is a promise we make to consumers, adds Laura Jenks, executive at Adidas Accessories. And if a retailer wants to deliver on their promise of presenting useful merchandise to adaptive consumers, they must have the Gamut Seal or they are truly risking their integrity. adidas Accessories was the first brand to launch the Gamut Seal glove, achieving certification last year for the adidas Adaptive backpack. The company incorporated feedback from consumers with disabilities from the start, integrating multiple rounds of feedback into the development cycle. In addition to helping adidas Accessories create a better backpack, these conversations yielded insights that strengthened the company’s marketing angle. We didn’t really know how to talk to the adaptive community, says Jenks. How do we articulate adaptive features and benefits? What is the product called? Are we using language that matches what people are looking for? There’s this whole consumer-facing narrative that’s part of the hallmark. The adaptive backpack won’t be in general release for a few months, but it’s being tested well in preview and not just with consumers with disabilities. The beauty of the word adaptive is that it doesn’t deter others from buying it, Jenks says. There are features that speak to everyone. It wasn’t what we had in mind, but it’s a fascinating discovery. Scheier says several brands have products in the pipeline and are on track to receive the Gamut Seal in 2023. We hope to get as many different products and services as possible through the process, she adds. This not only helps consumers get the best and most authentic products, but also provides businesses with an important support system. They can follow our process and know that they are doing things in the best, most authentic way possible. Learn more about Gamut’s seal of approval at gamutmanagement.com/accreditation.

