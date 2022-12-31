King jacket unearthed at Party Productions | News, Sports, Jobs





While searching for a costume for a client at Masque Productions/Party Productions earlier this week, Kelly Heinen unearthed a piece of Fort Dodge history.

The client needed a formal tuxedo for a murder mystery dinner. “So when you look through jackets, you open the pocket to find the size on it,” says Hein. “We get a lot of them donated by families and a lot of them have been personalized and they all have their names inside.” Peeking into the pocket of an older-looking jacket, Heinen saw a familiar nickname – Karl L. King. Although not originally from Fort Dodge, King led the Fort Dodge Municipal Band for more than half a century beginning in 1920. He was known as the largest “walking king” and composed 300 marches, waltzes, overtures, intermezzos, serenades, dirges and gallops. The Fort Dodge Municipal Band is now called the Karl L. King Municipal Band. At the turn of the new millennium, Messenger emeritus editor Walter Stevens said King was the “the best Fort Dodge reporter of the 20th century.” King died on March 31, 1971, at the age of 80. “I’m a transplant at Fort Dodge, but I know he’s a big name here,” says Hein. Heinen thought a few others might find this interesting, so she decided to share some photos of the jacket on a Facebook group called “MEMORIES, STORIES, PHOTOS OF FORT DODGE IOWA.” She said she hadn’t expected the response the post has garnered since Wednesday. “This post has exploded,” says Hein. The jacket is almost 60 years old. It was purchased at a men’s clothing store in Fort Dodge called Walrod’s. According to the couture label, it was designed for King in October 1964. Heinen said the owners of Party Productions don’t know exactly how or when King’s tux ended up in their costume shop, but they believe it was. “pass around” to different people before it was finally donated to the store. “We receive donations all the time and we don’t think anything about it”, says Hein. She said they thought they might have more King jackets, but hadn’t gone through everything yet. Heinen noted how formal the jacket is and that they found a bow tie stuffed in his pocket. “Given how beautiful it is, I imagine he could have worn it on stage”, she said. “He is in top form.” Once Heinen learned of the importance of the dress jacket, she decided it shouldn’t be used as a costume and removed it from store rentals. The jacket’s future — and others they might find — remains uncertain, Heinen said, though they have attracted interest from the Karl L. King Museum at the Fort Dodge Public Library. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox A man who was arrested following a fire at a vacant home in Fort Dodge on Wednesday has been charged with second-degree felony…

