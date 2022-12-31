The stars remember the fashion designer – Billboard

Vivienne Westwood died Thursday, December 29 at the age of 81, and the music community flocked to social media to pay tribute to the fashion icon.

“Long live! My friend, my idol, my icon. There isn’t enough time or space in this format to adequately describe how you’ve impacted music, fashion, culture , etc,” Halsey captioned a photo of herself and Westwood sitting together front row at a fashion show. “Your legacy is immortal and eternal. I hope we all continue to break down boundaries and challenge institutions in your example and your brief. I will treasure all of our conversations and teas (and *tea*! you had the best stories). Always love and long live Queen Viv.

Courtney Love, meanwhile, paid tribute to the designer on her Instagram Stories, writing“I’m so sorry she left and so glad she lived. & her message always will be. Xxx.”&

Cyndi Lauper spoke about Westwood’s vibrant fashion shows in the 1990s and her legacy as a pioneer of “punk couture”, while Annie Lennox commemorated the designer’s longstanding commitment to activism. “Her life force just blew definitions out of the water,” the Eurythmics singer explained, “much more so at eighteen than at eighty — one in human years — A force of fearless and formidable nature that turned everything upside down – inside and out front, ‘literally’ and figuratively!The British version of ‘Frida Kahlo’… Not ‘gone’ – She just moved elsewhere… “

RuPaul’s Drag Race in the UK Winner The Vivienne, whose drag name was inspired by the designer, also paid tribute on Twitter. “Vivienne Westwood is the woman who showed me I could do anything, I could wear whatever I wanted, she was an ICON and I lived my life through hers in a way,” tweeted the candidate for reality. “There will never be another, but we will continue your fight.”

