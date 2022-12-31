Sad story behind the dress chosen by Meghan Markle for the first birthday of her daughter Lilibet Diana











Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana wore a pretty blue dress for her first birthday party.



2022 has been a big year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but one of their fondest memories will be the first birthday party they threw for their daughter Lilibet Diane One of our best stories of the year came in June when HELLO! revealed, days after photos of the birthday party were shared publicly, that Lilibet wore a blue dress by a Californian designer whose company had recently gone out of business.

A royal fan identified the sweet baby blue dress worn by Prince Harry and Meghan Marklewhen Harry and Meghan shared their first photo of Lili on her birthday, which can be seen in the video below…

WATCH: Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The outfit comes from Isabelle Garrettonin a soft style with a subtle blue and white zig-zag and a smock on the neckline.

But its website said: “In the coming month, we will be closing Isabel Garreton, Inc., the company I founded more than 30 years ago with one goal in mind: to provide a dignified work opportunity for underprivileged women through the development of an artisanal collection of children’s clothing.”

“The durability of Isabel Garreton as a brand, the number and exclusivity of its loyal customers accumulated over 30 years, its presence in the best stores in the country and the absence of debts have generated serious interest in the Isabel brand. Garreton,” the statement continued. .

“We have accepted offers but have decided not to sell the brand because it is my name and no interested party has convinced me that they will continue the ethical manufacturing approach that has defined who we are. “

Royal fans identified the sweet baby blue dress

The company was founded in part to “support the advancement of disadvantaged women” and help break “the cycle of poverty”.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, Harry and Meghan have released a brand new image of their daughter to celebrate her first birthday – a picture taken at her birthday party in London during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In the photo, the girl was wearing the blue dress with a white bow in her hair. She has gorgeous red hair, similar to her father Harry and older brother Archie.

Lilibet turned one in June

The photo was taken by close family friend and guest, Misan Harriman, who attended a relaxed and intimate picnic in the garden of Frogmore Cottage for Lilibet’s special day.

Misan shared another photo on his own Instagram account which showed Meghan and Lili smiling happily alongside his wife and their two children.

Captioning the snap, he wrote: “It was such a privilege to celebrate Lilibet’s 1st birthday with my family and his! Joy and makeup all around.”

Baker Claire Ptak of Violet Bakery in East London created a special cake for Lilibet; Ptak was also responsible for creating the Duke and Duchess’ wedding cake in 2018.

