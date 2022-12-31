Ask Amy: Why Do I Meet So Many Men Arguing While I’m Dating?





Comment this story Comment dear Amy: I am a 52-year-old divorced woman who is going through a worrying situation. The men I meet for potential relationships have what I describe as argumentative personalities. They never agree with topics discussed in conversation. Topics range from personal decisions to politics to the differences between men and women. These men seem misogynistic, condescending, judgmental of everything around them, and yet they see themselves as decent, normal, good guys who know how to treat women. They couldn’t be more wrong. They often come up with inflammatory topics and then say that women can’t handle conversations because we’re too caught up in our feelings. I don’t entertain these men for long, but I continue to have these experiences. What happened to the art of decent conversation? After talking to these men for a short period of time, the focus shifts from finding companionship to sparring partners. I don’t understand and it’s very frustrating. Missing the art of conversation missing: At the risk of being accused of misandry, let us specify for the record that men undoubtedly also have a long list of sexist frustrations with the women they meet. If you’re having the same kind of experience over and over again, you should carefully examine the venue (presumably online) you’re using to meet these men, and see if there are any red flags in their profiles that might indicate that they are more interested in sparring than sparking. During my long journey in online matchmaking, I confess to having had similar experiences to yours. It seemed that the people I met sometimes questioned their previous relationships. I often felt unduly challenged and tested. Honestly, few of these people seemed really interested in getting to know me. This could be a function of how quickly many people approach the matching process. Match, meet, test compatibility, move on. And the anonymity of social media has turned some people into conversational jackals. My take is this: engaging in peaceful, informative conversation has always been a rare thing (yes, it’s an art!). Being with someone who listens with interest, who seems to see you, and who can challenge you without getting on your nerves are qualities you value in your deep, intimate friendships. This is what you are looking for, and so your best bet might be to disconnect and join groups and organizations where you can meet and get to know people gradually, IRL (in real life). dear Amy: I speak regularly with a person who uses an earpiece and a microphone so that he can talk on the phone while doing other things. This person doesn’t realize that the speaker picks up ALL nearby noises, which are amplified in my ear. It’s worse than just being on speakerphone. I said, many times, Can we talk when you’re not too busy so I can hear you without all the background noise? and get snark back. They are so busy that one-time tracking just isn’t possible I guess. I had something important to say once, and I just gave up. Phoned in the ear: Remote microphones can pick up a lot of ambient noise. If this person calls you (not if you call them), you should try again: I hope you understand that I can’t hear you when you use your headphones and microphone. Can you at least put me on speakerphone? dear Amy: I am the part-time sex worker of 35 years ago who wanted to keep this knowledge from my mother-in-law (I signed my letter Holding). So, upset I wrote to you disappointed that you didn’t report me for being a sex worker when I was young. In response, I would like to say: 2). I don’t believe I caused any long term damage to my psyche or libido. 3). My husband was a client, why doesn’t Upset call him for dating a sex worker? 4). You’d be very surprised at the number of seemingly normal young women who have been sex workers at some point in their lives while trying to make ends meet while in college or post-graduate school. Holding: I don’t often refute previously posted Q&As, but you bring up a very good point. 2022 by Amy Dickinson distributed by Tribune Content Agency

