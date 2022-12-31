Queen guitarist Brian May and fashion designer Mary Quant top UK honors list





Those at the forefront of the UK’s response toRussia’s War in Ukrainejoined Queen guitarist Brian May and a fashion designer dubbed the mother of the miniskirt on the country’s New Year’s Honors list on Friday.

Artists, community leaders and members of England’s award-winning women’s football team were also among the more than 1,100 people included in this year’s list, the first to be signed by King Charles III. May, who is also an animal welfare activist, was made a bachelor knight for his services to music and charity. The former Queen guitarist, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics, said he sees his new title as a kind of commission to do the things one would expect of a knight to fight for justice, fight for people who have no voice. Mary Quant, the 92-year-old designer best known for popularizing the miniskirt in the 1960s, has received Britain’s highest honor for her services to fashion. Quants’ appointment to the Order of Companions of Honor, a special status held by no more than 65 people at a time, came seven years after she was made a dame the female equivalent of a knight in recognition of his creations. Artist Grayson Perry, known for his tapestries and ceramics, was also knighted for his services to the arts. Elsewhere, diplomats who shaped the UK’s response to the war in Ukraine were recognised, with ladies’ honors for ambassadors to Kyiv and Moscow, and a British Empire Medal (BEM) for an activist who led donation campaigns for Ukrainian refugees. Nanny Louenna Hood, 37, who has raised over £160,000 through online auctions, said she was completely stunned to be recognized. I started the campaign, but I could never have done it without the community, she says. Half of this year’s honors went to women, including members of the England football team that won the 2022 European Women’s Championship and the first woman to lead a major UK bank. England captain Leah Williamson received an OBE, while teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White were all awarded MBEs. Alison Rose, chief executive of the NatWest banking group and the first woman to lead one of the UK’s biggest banks, was also awarded the title of dame. British monarchs have bestowed honors as part of orders of chivalry since the Middle Ages. In modern times, appointments are submitted to the Cabinet of Government and approved by a committee before being forwarded to the Prime Minister and the Monarch for approval. Others honored this year included those advocating for climate change and environmental action, youth engagement and anti-discrimination. Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who received a knighthood, was among several Jewish community leaders to be recognized.

