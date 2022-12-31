Fashion
13 Yahoo Readers’ Most Loved Fashion Finds of 2022
We’re days away from 2023 and now that the holiday shopping is behind us, we can focus on all the gifts we neglected to get with cute clothes at the top of the list. Amazon fashion trends come and go, but there are some items that shoppers really latched onto this year that will carry over well into the new year. Flattering and flowy or comfy and cute, we’ve rounded up the fashion finds from Amazon that shoppers couldn’t get enough of this year, some of them are even on sale! Scroll for our favorite readers, starting at just $9.
MIHOL
Miholl Lace Sleeve Top
$26$38Save $12
With nearly 40,000 five-star reviews, it’s one of the most popular tops on Amazon. This women’s top is lightweight and flattering with peekaboo lace sleeves, so your arms can be covered while still breathing. Choose from 42 colors and styles.
Sun tanning
Brushed flannel jacket
$28$43
Save $15 with 6% discount
Much like an extra-thick flannel shirt, this jacket will become your spring staple. We love that it gives the best kind of 90s vibe. 3,000 five-star fans have already added this jacket to their wardrobe and you will too! Choose from 13 different colors.
ANRABS
Anrabess Batwing Turtleneck Sweater
$43$61Save $18
With over 18,000 five-star reviews, this chic sweater has an oversized fit that’s roomy without being tent-like, so it drapes like a dream. It has a comfortable cowl neck, long dolman sleeves and a flattering asymmetric hem. Altogether it has an easy fit, a stylish look and a comfortable feel.
Amazon
Trendoux winter gloves
$9$14
Save $5 with 10% discount
Need protection for your hands this winter? Made with conductive yarn spun from spandex and polyester, these screen-friendly gloves come in nine different colors and sizes ranging from medium to extra large and there are nearly 33,000 five-star fans raving about them.
urban coco
Urban CoCo Drape Front Cardigan
$26$50Save $24
With over 19,000 five-star fans, this loose, drapey cardigan is as forgiving as it gets. It has an open front (no buttons, ties, or zippers!) and an asymmetrical hemline that gives it a flared mullet cut in the back and a party front. Choose from 27 colors to match any outfit.
Fuinloth
Fuinloth Women’s Quilted Vest
$30$36Save $6
This lightweight vest has nearly 17,000 five-star reviews and buyers rave about how it keeps you warm while still managing to look slimming. It also has practical zipped pockets, a smooth neckline and a warm polyester lining. Plus, with 19 colors ranging from camel to forest green, there’s a perfect shade for you.
SATIN
Satina High Waisted Leggings
Made from an ultra-soft, thick, opaque buttery fabric, these high waisted tummy control leggings fit and flatter different body types. And with over 60,000 five-star reviews, shoppers love them. They are available in one/plus size and one size/regular with 25 colors and prints to choose from.
FYC
FYC wool socks
$14$30Save $16
Save nearly 50% on these socks loved by nearly 16,000 five-star fans and get a load of these colors! Neither too bright nor too muted: just beautiful shades of plum, raspberry, mustard, forest green, all in patterns inspired by 19th century fishermen.
