The Virginia Cavaliers’ best sporting moments of 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on what has been another successful year for the Virginia Cavaliers across multiple sports. UVA added two more NCAA national championships, bringing the school’s all-time total to 31 NCAA titles, and the Cavaliers also won four ACC championships that calendar year.

Let’s break down Virginia’s top sporting moments of 2022:

Virginia Women’s Swimming and Diving Wins Second Consecutive National Championship

Todd DeSorbo is building a swimming dynasty at the University of Virginia. After the Cavaliers won their third straight ACC championship (and 13th in the past 15 seasons), the Hoos won their second straight NCAA national title and they did it in dominant fashion. Virginia has won national titles in 11 different events and broken four American records along the way. Alex Walsh won six NCAA titles and Kate Douglass won seven in arguably the greatest individual performance in college swimming history, as she broke American records in three separate events that were each different strokes and different distances – the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard breaststroke.

Virginia Men’s Tennis Wins Fifth NCAA National Championship

The UVA men’s tennis team swept Kentucky 4-0 in the championship game in Champaign, Illinois to win the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship. It was Virginia’s first national title since She had completed a hat-trick in 2017 and it was the fifth in program history, with all five championships to come since 2013.

Virginia’s women’s tennis team also advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals, marking only the third time in UVA tennis history that the Cavalier men and women have advanced to the Elite Eight at the during the same season. The UVA women’s tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 and the first time under head coach Sara O’Leary.

Virginia hires Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, or “Coach Mox,” as next women’s basketball head coach

Just nine months after Carla Williams announced the hiring of Amaka Agugua-Hamilton as the next head coach of UVA women’s basketball, “Coach Mox” has already proven to be a home hire. A Virginia native who understands what UVA women’s basketball can be at its best, Agugua-Hamilton was a perfect fit for the Cavaliers. She came from Missouri State, where she went 74-15 in three seasons, won two Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championships, and qualified for two NCAA tournaments, including a run for the Sweet Sixteen in 2021. Given her proven talent and experience as a coach, it shouldn’t have been surprising that Coach Mox was able to turn Virginia around. But even the most optimistic UVA fans couldn’t have expected things to turn out so well so quickly. After going 5-22 last season, Virginia started this season 12-0, the best start to the season since 1991, and currently sits 13-1 and 2-1 in ACC play at the time of this article.

Both the Virginia men’s and women’s basketball teams had a fantastic start to the season, as the UVA men’s basketball team started 8-0, including back-to-back wins over Baylor and Illinois in Las Vegas , and was ranked first. 2 in the country. For a time, the University of Virginia was the only school in the nation whose men’s and women’s basketball teams were both undefeated.

Tony Elliott wins in debut as Virginia football head coach

For all the frustration and ultimately tragedy and heartbreak that ultimately defined the 2022 UVA football season, the opening day of the season was a joyous one for the entire Virginia football program as the Cavaliers celebrated Tony Elliott’s debut with a 34-17 win over Richmond.

UVA Resurgent men’s soccer team wins fourth seed in NCAA Tournament

The Virginia men’s soccer program’s storied streak of 39 consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament, the longest streak in sports history, came to an end in 2020. The 2020 and 2021 seasons were disappointing as the Cavaliers went below 0.500. and missed playoffs in consecutive years. This season, George Gelnovatch’s Wahoos returned to the card, winning ten games, eliminating five ranked teams and placing 4th overall in the NCAA Tournament. The UVA season ended in a heartbreaking first-round shootout loss, but the Cavaliers have plenty of young talent on the roster, so the future is bright again for Virginia men’s soccer.

Virginia Women’s Soccer Stages Epic Return to Chapel Hill

Behind the No. 2-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, 2-0 in the second half on the road, things looked bleak for the visiting Virginia Cavaliers. Many teams would have turned around and accepted defeat under these circumstances, but not these Wahoos. Rebecca Jarrett and Alexa Spaanstra scored goals just six minutes apart to tie the game, then Lia Godfrey found the back of the net in the 72nd minute as Virginia pulled off a stunning comeback to upset UNC 3-2 at Chapel Hill.

Reece Beekman hits buzzer-beater clutch to defeat Duke in Cameron

In their final game against legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor, the Cavaliers gave Coach K a flying start as Reece Beekman hit a three-pointer beating the clutch buzzer to give in Virginia an exhilarating 69-68 victory over the No. 7 Duke. .

Virginia Men’s Lacrosse Wins 19th ACC Championship

UVA traveled to the Carrier Dome and captured the 2022 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Regular Season Championship with a 21-15 victory over Syracuse. Lars Tiffany’s Cavaliers won their second ACC title in the past three seasons and their 19th in program history. Virginia finished conference play with a 5-1 record against ACC opponents in 2022.

Virginia volleyball sweeps season series against Virginia Tech

In the second season under head coach Shannon Wells, the Cavaliers accomplished what many UVA fans would consider the most important task for any Virginia sports team: beat Tech. Virginia beat Virginia Tech in a five-set thriller at Blacksburg, then two weeks later swept the Hokies 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 at Mem Gym to complete the season sweep and earn a point for the Cavaliers in the 2022-23 Commonwealth Clash.

Virginia softball has its best season since 2010

The Virginia softball team made a major breakthrough in 2022, winning 28 games, the most wins in a single season for the program since 2010. Among those wins was a massive upset against No. 2 Virginia Tech, as the Cavaliers toppled the Hokies 5-3 to snap a 14-game series losing streak and earn their first win at Blacksburg since 2012. UVA also picked up a big series win over the then No. 24 Notre Dame, winning both games of a double-header on Friday to clinch the series. Abby Weaver hit a three-run home run at Palmer Park to win Game 1 of the series.

Virginia baseball sets record for best start, Jake Gelof breaks records

The UVA baseball team started the 2022 season 22-1, marking the first time the Cavaliers had won 22 of their first 23 games to start a season. Jake Gelof was a major factor in UVA’s success throughout the season, as the third baseman hit 21 homers, the second most in a single season in program history, and had a program record 81 RBIs. Virginia also set a program record with 75 team home runs in 2022.

UVA women’s lacrosse wins 26th straight NCAA Tournament bid

Virginia just narrowly qualified for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament as only teams with a winning percentage of .500 or better are eligible for a general NCAA Tournament bid, and UVA entered the the ACC Tournament with an 8-8 record. Sure enough, the Cavaliers knocked out No. 3 seed Syracuse 18-14 in the ACC Quarterfinals to keep their season alive and earned an overall NCAA Tournament bid for the 26th straight season under the guidance of the head coach Julie Myers.

Virginia cross-country teams finish strong at NCAAs

The Virginia men’s cross country team shook up the NCAA Southeast Region, finishing just ahead of ACC champion Wake Forest Demon Deacons to finish second and secure a spot in the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2019. Meanwhile, the UVA women’s cross country team won an overall NCAA bid, marking the first time since 2015 that Virginia’s men’s and women’s teams have competed in the cross country championships -country of the NCAA. The Cavalier women made the most of their bid, finishing 9th, which was only the fifth top ten in the program’s history.

Virginia men’s golf climbs to No. 1 for first time in program history

After setting a program record with a team score of 56 under 808 to win the Streamsong Invitational in September, the Virginia Men’s Golf Team was ranked No. 1 in the Golfweek Collegiate Rankings for the first time in the history of the program. Freshman sensation Ben James shot a 20-under 196, which also set a UVA record, and didn’t miss a single hole in an incredible three-round performance. Virginia Men’s Golf became the 13th different UVA sports team to place No. 1.

The UVA Women’s Golf Team also had a strong 2022, finishing second at the Ann Arbor Regional to qualify for an NCAA Championship berth for the 12th time in program history.

Virginia field hockey returns to beat Wake Forest in ACC semifinals

Virginia trailed Wake Forest 2-0 midway through the third quarter of the ACC Field Hockey Championship semifinals. And considering the Cavaliers had yet to score a goal against the Demon Deacons in six total quarters in 2022, UVA’s hopes for a comeback weren’t high. But again, the Wahoos were resilient. Annie McDonough redirected a shot to the front of the cage for a goal to get UVA on the board, then Taryn Tkachuk did the same with less than two minutes left in regulation to tie the game. Another redirect goal, this time from Adele Iacobucci, completed the thrilling overtime comeback as Virginia beat Wake Forest 3-2 to advance to the ACC Championship.

Virginia wins 12th straight ACC rowing title

And last, but not least, the sheer dominance of the UVA rowing team, which won the ACC Championship in 2022 for the 12th consecutive season. The Cavaliers have won four of five Grand Finals and claimed their 20th conference title in the past 21 years.

Happy New Year, Wahoos. Here’s to another year of championship moments for the Virginia Cavaliers in 2023.

