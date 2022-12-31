The biggest fashion stories of 2022

Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, dedicated his entire fall/winter collection during Paris Fashion Week to a fiery pink that made its way onto dresses, suits and accessories. The trend received a further injection with the rise of Barbiecore fashion anticipating Margot Robbies’ starring role in director Greta Gerwigs’ dollhouse flick. Rather than disappearing, pink continues to play a role in upcoming collections from Christian Dior, Chanel and Carolina Herrera. Fashion is always about dopamine, says Genevieve Smart, creative director of women’s clothing brand Ginger and Smart. We select fashion based on our mood and how we want people to see us and pink is a very emotive color and has always had this breathtaking ability. Honorable Mention: The power suit is ramping up thanks to Julia Roberts, Michelle Obama and Cate Blanchett on the red carpet.

The cover With the rise of digital media, the power of attraction of covers has diminished, forcing publishers to look into shock value to generate buzz. One Kardashian’s Proven Pulling Power Only Worked For Maintenance in September when Kim donned a jockstrap, but British vogue managed to take a more sophisticated route to the top. The cover features. Timothe Chalamet in the October issues of British Vogues and supermodel Linda Evangelista in the September issue. Actor Timothe Chalamet has become the first solo man to grace the cover of the magazine’s October issue, with his tousled locks perfectly captured by photographer Steven Meisel. So a man on the printed cover? Maybe I was waiting for the right man, said British vogue editor Edward Enninful. Admittedly, I was expecting us all to evolve a little further, for the moment to feel good, for it to feel less like it. I wanted it to feel effortless.

Honorable mention: 90s supermodel Linda Evangelista has returned to the UK limelight vogues September issue, following his experiments with CoolSculpting. The dearly departed In a year that saw the loss of fashion big names like Issey Miyake, Thierry Mugler (whose brand is enjoying a super-rebirth, thanks to a slew of millennial celebrity fans like Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and, locally, Melissa Leong at the NGV Gala) and Vivienne Westwood, it was Queen Elizabeth’s death that left arguably the biggest dent in the fashion sphere. Queen Elizabeth (left) with Vogue fashion editor Anna Wintour at the Richard Quinns show at London Fashion Week 2018 Credit:PA For 70 years, the Queen has touted her dedication to British design, bright colors (a tactic to help her stand out in crowded photography) and durability. Not one to shout her green credentials from the rooftops of Buckingham Palace, she left that to her son, King Charles, before he took the throne. .

One of Queens’ biggest fashion moments of late is when she sat front row alongside vogue magazines editor Anna Wintour at the Richard Quinns show at London Fashion Week in 2018. In deference to the honor, Quinn paid tribute to the late monarch in her final show, which took place just weeks after his death. Honorable Mention: Andre Leon Talley, former right-hand man of Wintours voguedied aged 73 of a heart attack in January, months after the publication of his memoirs, Chiffon trench coats. Those unfamiliar with his big personality should add the flying documentary to the wall The September issue to their list of holiday movies. The looks we want to leave in 2022 Blame Miu Miu, blame Julia Fox (who was in a relationship with Kanye West for a hot minute) but the itty-bitty mini-skirt, a cousin of the ultra-low-rise jeans, was a trend most of us will be happy to wear. see the back of coming Auld Lang Syne time. Low points (from left to right)… Julia Fox, Nicole Kidman in a Miu Miu skirt on Vanity Fair, an openwork dress by Christian Siriano. Credit:Getty