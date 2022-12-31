Kylie Jenner wears leather jacket as mini dress in Aspen: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image credit: MEGA Kylie Jenner She looked winter chic on Friday as she shopped during her extended stay in Aspen, Colorado. She wore it like a mini dress, wearing just sheer black tights underneath. She completed her gorgeous outfit with black knee-high boots, a black fur bucket hat and an adorable black handbag. More about Kylie Jenner Earlier today, Kylie showed off her stunning look as she posed in front of a library-inspired wall. She leaned against the wall in several cool poses which she shared in a Instagram post. Brr, she just captioned the snaps. Kylie brought a few stylish coats with her on this year’s trip to Aspen. Two weeks ago she was spotted with her model sister Kendall Jenner, 27, in a faded tan leather jacket that hit the floor. She wore it over a simple outfit consisting of dark blue wide leg jeans, a white Henley t-shirt and brown pointy toe boots. The mother-of-two served up some absolutely stunning looks while in Aspen, like the sexy lace dress she donned on Christmas Eve. The nude dress hugged her curves and was adorned with black lace around her plunging neckline and high-low skirt. Her 4 year old daughter stormypaired with her in a nude and black dress cut in a princess style. Hot Items Currently trendy now



While the Kyle Cosmetics founder certainly gave some serious and glamorous looks while on vacation, she dressed casually in a Dec. 26 Instagram post in which she went makeup-free as she smiled next to her mother, Kris Jenner67 years old. Kylie lovingly leaned over her famous momager and wrapped her arm around his shoulders as they wore matching blue and green plaid pajamas. Sharing how much she loves her mum, she captioned the post, Queen of Christmas, I love you mum. Kris left a sweet comment, writing, My babies!!!!!! I love you and I adore you..the best gifts in the universe are my children and grandchildren. Related link Related: Secret Celebrity Babies: Khloe Kardashian and Other Stars Who Had Surprise Pregnancies Considering Kylie was spotted at the chic ski resort on Dec. 30, there’s a chance she’ll celebrate the New Year there. No matter where she is, she’ll no doubt serve up another stunning look. Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

