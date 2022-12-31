Elizabeth Hurley, 57, flaunts big assets in a thigh-high split dress





Elizabeth Hurley looks stunning as she shows off her signature curves in a high slit, thigh-cut dress. The 57-year-old model and actress continues to turn heads with her age-defying beauty, and that’s without the famous figure. In a recent Instagram share, Liz sizzled while wearing a revealing cut-out black dress. The Netflix star wowed as she showed off her toned legs and plenty of assets. She also rocked a high-end brand by choosing Italian designer Versace. Of course, the update quickly caught the eye of Versace boss Donatella Versace. The blonde left Liz a series of black heart emojis to match her dress. Meanwhile, fans left over 180,000 likes. Stuns in a killer black dress Sharing a gallery of images, Elizabeth sizzled as she opened up to a snap revealing cleavage while showing off her black dress. The swimwear designer then posed flawlessly as she rocked a super long thigh-length slit and showed off the Versace monogram visible on the dress. Versace is adored by rapper Nicki Minaj, mogul Kim Kardashian, reality TV star Kylie Jenner and singer Jennifer Lopez. Liz has drawn attention to her short stature and also her hourglass curves. The Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder posed in front of a festive Christmas backdrop while tilting her head to the side in a single image. Here, she made sure fans caught her curves via the dress’ very deep neckline. In a caption, the actor’s ex Hugh Grant wrote: “Behind the scenes filming Christmas in Paradise with @mrkelseygrammer @billyraycyrus @victoriaekanoye @msrmedia @lionsgate watch it on @skytv @amazonprime @appletv.” Here she shouted out her Christmas movie starring sitcom Kelsey Grammer. pic.twitter.com/3pT2dAEiP8 — Kelly Summers (@KellySummersTV) December 31, 2022 Looking better than ever at 57 Hurley continues to make headlines for looking younger than her 57 years. Others doing the same in her age bracket are stars like actress Demi Moore and sitcom star Jennifer Aniston. Talk toThe cup about her wellness tips, Liz revealed: “When I got to the studio, I drank a cup of hot water and did my hair and makeup. I often put apple cider vinegar in my hot water. It’s disgusting. I can’t do it. face every day so I’m going to put it in my hot water maybe every other day It’s good for your metabolism After about half an hour I have a cup of coffee and after one o’clock, I have my breakfast. Disshing on his workouts Liz is not into regimented exercise. In fact, she hates the gym. The healthy eater stays active by walking their dog and replacing it with a variety of workouts. “I try to stretch every day. I do occasional yoga or Pilates classes, but it’s mostly self-exercise at home. I could do belly exercises or body exercises. buttocks or arms, but since I trained to be a dancer when I was young, I kind of know all the exercises,” she added. For now, though, it’s all about this slit dress! Latest posts by Kelly Summers (see everything)

