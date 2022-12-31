Ananya Panday in Friesian Halter Dress in Thailand with BFF Navya Nanda, Shares New Year’s Eve Holiday Pics: See Inside | fashion trends





Actress Ananya Panday is ready to start the new year with her best friend and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Ananya and Navya flew to Phuket, Thailand for a laid-back year-end vacation. On Saturday, the Liger star shared photos from one of his outings with Navya on Instagram with the caption, “I’ll call it bliss.” The post shows the two friends enjoying the party scene and scenic views in Phuket. We especially loved Ananya’s stunning backless dress in the photos. Keep scrolling to check out all the previews. (Also read | Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 5 Times Celebrities Rocked the Hot Red and Pink Color Block Trend) Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda’s New Year’s Eve Today, Ananya Panday shared photos from her vacation in Phuket, Thailand with her best friend Navya Naveli Nanda. She shared several clips from their outing in the city with a selfie of Ananya wearing a floral headdress, the actor posing in front of a swimming pool, the quirky interiors of the restaurant they visited, a selfie of Ananya and Navya, a video of a singer performing and Ananya having fun. She wore a printed pink halterneck ensemble for the holiday outing. See the post below to see all the images. Coming to Ananya’s dress, she chose a gorgeous ensemble in a pink hue adorned with orange patterns. It also features a square neckline, spaghetti straps, backless detailing with criss-cross ribbon ties, a risque thigh-high slit at the side, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating its svelte figure. Ananya Panday in a backless pink dress. (Instagram) Ananya accessorized the spaghetti strap dress with strappy sandals, an embellished silver handbag, shimmering gold earrings and a floral headpiece. In the end, Ananya chose center-open tresses, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on her lashes, nude pink lipstick, and glowing skin for the glamorous choices. Photos shared by Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, on the work side, Ananya Panday will be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh ​​Gourav and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter Trending topics to follow

