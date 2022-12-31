Pioneering fashion icon Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81

The tributes come after the death of Vivienne Westwood, the pioneering fashion designer and woman who helped create the aesthetic of punk rock in the 1970s. She died Thursday at the age of 81. No cause of death was given.

Along with her husband, rock and roll storyteller Malcom McLaren, Westwood defined the look of an era with their controversial London boutique ‘Sex’. The shop has served as a creative space for musicians like Siouxsie and the Banshees, Chrissie Hynde and, more famously, the Sex Pistols.

The British-born designer helped create the image of the Sex Pistols in the 1970s.

Westwood was born Vivienne Isabel Swire in Hollingworth, England on April 8, 1941. Her family moved to Harrow, Middlesex, and she took a course in silversmithing at the University of Westminster. She married Hoover factory apprentice Derek Westwood in 1962 and gave birth to her first son, Benjamin Westwood, in 1963. A few years later the Westwoods divorced and Vivienne married Malcolm McLaren, but retained the name of her ex-husband. She gave birth to her second son, Joseph Corré, in 1967.

For Westwood, fashion design was both creative and political.

“I just use my fashion as an excuse to speak my mind about politics and culture, really. I think fashion can do something. I think my fashion gives you incredible choice in a time of conformity and it makes you look good and it helps you express your individuality,” she once told reporters.

She has worked to raise awareness of issues like climate change, marrying fashion with activism.

“Because I am so traumatized by the shock of understanding what will happen if the Earth heats up. And in a few generations, billions of people will die if we don’t do something now,” she told reporters.

As her place in the fashion world grew, Westwood became part of the “establishment”. Kind of.

She was even honored by Queen Elizabeth II, against whom she once railed, and was knighted as a Lady of the British Empire in 1992. But still an iconoclast, Westwood didn’t wear underwear. clothes at the ceremony.

Mourners and their respects gathered outside Westwood’s home and shop in London after his death.

Tributes from some of her famous friends and those she inspired also poured in on social media.

Sir Paul McCartney called her “a brave woman who shook up the fashion world and stood up defiantly for what was right”.

Tracey Thorn of Everything But The Girl posted an image of herself wearing Westwood’s famous crest and coat of arms on a t-shirt.

Comedian Russell Brand took to Twitter to write, “Goodbye Vivienne Westwood, saint of punks, single moms, entrepreneurs and rebels.”

Music label Rough Trade, which drew heavily on the aesthetic created by Westwood and McLaren, posted an image of her on social media calling her “Mother of Punk”. Non-conformist. Origin icon.

Singer Boy George paid tribute to his friend on Twitter, saying Westwood’s influence was far beyond what conventional fashion houses did, saying she was “a laughingstock of the fashion industry but that she is undoubtedly the undisputed queen of British fashion”.

Even London’s Tube underground system paid tribute to Westwood with a quote from the designer that read, “It’s a philosophy of life. A practice. If you do that, something will change, what will change is you will change, your life will change, and if you can change yourself, maybe you can change the world.

