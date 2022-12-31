Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks elegant in a figure-hugging YSL dress

Over the holidays, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a point of catching the attention of her 16.8 million Instagram fans and followers by posing in a number of skimpy ensembles.

On Friday, the English model and actress continued the recent trend, but this time she decided to raise the bar of elegance by slipping into a gorgeous beige dress by Yves Saint Laurent.

“The dress of 2022 @anthonyvaccarello,” the catwalk queen boldly captioned a video, which included this shoutout to Anthony Vaccarello, the Italian fashion designer who is the current creative director ofYSL.

Elegance: Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 35, announced that this beige YSL dress would be “the dress of 2022” in an Instagram post

At the top of the video, the British beauty appeared to be in a sparse room with her right hand and arm resting on her hip.

As theAs the gentle sounds of the Men I Trust song Show Me How played, Huntington-Whiteley took a few steps forward, while holding her camera up to a mirror.

The chic number hugged her upper body, giving more than a hint of her back and stomach.

There was also a floral bouquet in the front which appeared to be the fabric securing the top and bottom together.

Chic: After sharing images of herself in revealing ensembles in recent days, the British beauty decided to show off her curves in the eye-catching number

Impromptu: At the top of the video, the native of Plymouth, Devon, England appeared to be in a sparse room with her right hand and arm resting on her hip

Soft touch: As the soft sounds of the song Show Me How by Men I Trust played, Huntington-Whiteley took a few steps forward, while holding her camera up to a mirror.

At one point during her slight moves, the Plymouth, Devon, England native revealed she was wearing a pair of peep toe heels.

After a reset, she then started holding her camera phone in front of her face and continued shooting the clip.

Eventually the photo narrowed down to a closer look at the pretty dress and her fabulous figure, as her right hand was still placed on her hip and she had one leg slightly in front of the other, which is a move classic modeling.

After a reset, she held her camera to her face and continued to shoot the clip

Transition: After establishing herself in the modeling industry, Huntington-Whiteley has now focused on acting

Work: Sometimes she covered her face with her camera

Huntington-Whiteley has had a longtime relationship with action star Jason Statham since 2010, which led to their engagement in 2016.

The couple, who now live in Beverly Hills, are the proud parents of five-year-old son Jack and 10-month-old daughter Isabella.

Statham, 55, from Shirebrook, England, is best known for portraying gritty characters in various action-thriller films such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000) directed by Guy Richie .

His CV also includes more commercial films such as The Transporter trilogy (2002, 2005, 2008), The Italian Job (2003), Death Race (2008) and the Fast and Furious franchise (2013, 2015) and The Expendables (2010 ) and its two sequels (2012, 2014), among others.

Subject: Huntington-Whiteley has had a long-standing relationship with action star Jason Statham, 55, since 2010, which led to their engagement in 2016; they are seen in February 2020