Home, hair, fashion and wellness trends for the new year | Bakersfield life

If you feel like you can’t keep up with the ever-changing storm of trends, don’t worry.
In 2023, we will see a carryover of trends, which is great for your mental health and your wallet.
In the home space, Adriana Bland, owner and interior designer of Ikontium Design, predicts the continuation of natural woods, combined with other natural materials like stone in home improvements and accent pieces such as as coffee tables and side tables.
Arches are a new trend that will be seen in rounded door frames, ceilings, shelves and interiors like arched mirrors.
Then we enter the most popular room in the house, the kitchen. Every five to eight years, kitchens change from light to dark shades. In 2023 you will see more nuts and blacks.
Finally, due to the four to eight month lead time for new furniture, buyers will opt for used or vintage pieces, which have a unique feel and are readily available.
Moving on to luscious locks, we will see hair charms in ponytails and braids. Also expect to see raised frizzy hair. Unlike the crisp hairstyle of the 2000s, this style will have the look of naturally wavy hair.
From now on, for hair color, colorists will continue to use warm golden tones, emphasizing a brown color. Finally, the middle part may be on its way out as the side part is back with 90s layers.
Let’s dive into the fashion scene and break down the Spring 2023 runway collections.
The models are ready to walk the catwalks, always in the relaxed trend with jeans and oversized/loose blazers.
Long skirts will also make a comeback with transparency. Sheer will be outfitted with different layers, like pairing a sheer long sleeve with another plain silk crop top.
Finally, the feminine Renaissance puff sleeve was reintroduced a few years ago and will continue in tops and dresses. This has largely been attributed to the fact that fashion from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s has been recycled many times over the years; brands have now looked to different time periods, such as the Edwardian era, for inspiration.
Finally, we’ll end with wellness trends because #NewYearNewMe is still trending in January.
A survey by the American Osteopathic Association found that vitamin and supplement use is at an all time high, with 86% of Americans taking some form of dietary supplement. Some brands are trying to move away from gummies and pills to infused foods such as truffles, bars, or drinks that contain daily supplements.
When it comes to beverages, the energy drink industry is moving towards a healthier alternative with ingredients like Reishi mushrooms, matcha green tea, and green coffee. Even the wine and spirits category has followed suit, making low-alcohol alcoholic beverages or non-alcoholic alternatives.
Will you follow any of these trends in the new year?