Maryland Michigan Men’s Basketball Preview

Maryland men’s basketball kicks off the new year with a Big Ten showdown, traveling to face Michigan on Jan. 1 at 4:30 p.m. The game will air on FOX Sports 1.

The Terps are held at 10-3 after beating UMBC, 80-64, on Thursday night. They struggled to shoot the ball and let the Retrievers trail, but 19 points from graduate guard Don Carey was enough to carry them to victory.

When the schedule flips in January, it means one thing in college basketball: It’s time for conference play to kick into high gear. Sunday’s game is the first of 18 conference matchups remaining for Maryland’s nine in January alone, which will not only determine its standing in the Big Ten, but also in the NCAA tournament conversation.

Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 1-0 Big Ten)

Under John Beilein, Michigan was an undying powerhouse in the Big Ten, playing for a national championship on several occasions. When Beilien left for the NBA and former Michigan star player Juwan Howard was named to replace him, the Wolverines did not back down, making the Elite Eight in 2021 and turning what looked to be a disappointing season in a Sweet 16 appearance in 2022.

This year, however, things seem to be different. Howards’ fourth season has been anything but inspiring, his teams recently losing 63-61 to Central Michigan. Losses to Virginia at home and on neutral ground to Kentucky are excusable, but even the wins were unconvincing, with wins over Ohio and Eastern Michigan unconvincing. The Wolverines still have the potential to put on a decent season and make it into the NCAA Tournament, but as it stands, they’re on the outside.

Players to know

Hunter Dickinson, junior center, 7-foot-1, No. 1 Maryland fans are familiar with Dickinson due to his willingness to talk about his ill will towards the program, but on the field he is arguably Michigan’s best player. The 2021 consensus All-American is a force for opponents to deal with and is one of the toughest players to face in the Big Ten. This season, he leads the Wolverines with 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Jett Howard, freshman guard, 6-foot-8, No. 13 Jett Howard is more than Michigan’s head coach’s son, he’s one of the best freshmen in the country. After breaking into the top 40 of high school rookies, Howard instantly made an impact for a Michigan team with uncertainty at guard, averaging more than 15 points per game and knocking down 3 points at a higher rate. that anyone sees significant. playtime. His 6-foot-8 frame allows him to play less as a true guard and more as a winger, which should provide an intriguing matchup with similarly sized Maryland guard Hakim Hart.

Kobe Bufkin, second-year guard, 6-foot-4, No. 2 With transfer graduate Jaelin Llewellyn out for the season, more responsibility falls on second student Kobe Bufkin to lead Wolverines in the backcourt. Bufkin has been in a starting role this year and is performing well, averaging 12.7 points and over 2.5 assists per game. He looks like a good player for Michigan this year and going forward.

Strength

Limit rotations. According to KenPom.com, Michigan has the second best offensive turnover percentage in the nation. Maryland have stressed the importance of turning their opponents around all season, but it will prove to be a tough challenge against a confident Wolverines team. They also have the second-best flight-free revenue percentage in the country.

Weakness

Offensive rebound. While KenPom praises Michigan’s ability to limit turnovers, he does the complete opposite for his offensive rebounding ability. The site ranks the Wolverines as the No. 310 offensive rebounding team in the nation, but Maryland struggled on the boards and weren’t proven to push Dickinson. Limiting second chance opportunities will be key for the Terps.

Three things to watch out for

1. Three point shot. Maryland head coach Kevin Willard has repeatedly said he thinks Maryland is a good shooting team. Still, the results haven’t backed that up, with only a few games giving confidence that the Terps can knock down the 3-pointers with consistency. Carey, who embodied Maryland’s struggles beyond the arc through the first 12 games, warmed up in the teams final game against UMBC, however, knocking down five triples. If he goes, Terps’ shooting fortunes might be brighter.

2. Reese vs. Dickinson. Sophomore forward Julian Reese returned to the Marylands rotation after missing a game and a half with a shoulder injury, but couldn’t do much on the offensive end, scoring only from the free throw line. Now all hell is thrown back into the fire, facing one of the nation’s best centers, Hunter Dickinson. If Reese can hold his own on New Years Day, that would be a big boost for the Terps.

3. Terps on the road. Maryland has played five games away from College Park this season. The first three were easy wins, blowing up St. Louis and Miami before managing a struggling Louisville team in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Terps’ other two home games were a loss at Wisconsin and a neutral-court loss to Tennessee. This year, Michigan doesn’t look like the same team the program has grown accustomed to, but going on the road is never easy; KenPom only projects a one-point win for the Terps despite being ranked 41 places higher than the Wolverines.