Fashion
Maryland Michigan Men’s Basketball Preview
Maryland men’s basketball kicks off the new year with a Big Ten showdown, traveling to face Michigan on Jan. 1 at 4:30 p.m. The game will air on FOX Sports 1.
The Terps are held at 10-3 after beating UMBC, 80-64, on Thursday night. They struggled to shoot the ball and let the Retrievers trail, but 19 points from graduate guard Don Carey was enough to carry them to victory.
When the schedule flips in January, it means one thing in college basketball: It’s time for conference play to kick into high gear. Sunday’s game is the first of 18 conference matchups remaining for Maryland’s nine in January alone, which will not only determine its standing in the Big Ten, but also in the NCAA tournament conversation.
Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 1-0 Big Ten)
Under John Beilein, Michigan was an undying powerhouse in the Big Ten, playing for a national championship on several occasions. When Beilien left for the NBA and former Michigan star player Juwan Howard was named to replace him, the Wolverines did not back down, making the Elite Eight in 2021 and turning what looked to be a disappointing season in a Sweet 16 appearance in 2022.
This year, however, things seem to be different. Howards’ fourth season has been anything but inspiring, his teams recently losing 63-61 to Central Michigan. Losses to Virginia at home and on neutral ground to Kentucky are excusable, but even the wins were unconvincing, with wins over Ohio and Eastern Michigan unconvincing. The Wolverines still have the potential to put on a decent season and make it into the NCAA Tournament, but as it stands, they’re on the outside.
Players to know
Hunter Dickinson, junior center, 7-foot-1, No. 1 Maryland fans are familiar with Dickinson due to his willingness to talk about his ill will towards the program, but on the field he is arguably Michigan’s best player. The 2021 consensus All-American is a force for opponents to deal with and is one of the toughest players to face in the Big Ten. This season, he leads the Wolverines with 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.
Jett Howard, freshman guard, 6-foot-8, No. 13 Jett Howard is more than Michigan’s head coach’s son, he’s one of the best freshmen in the country. After breaking into the top 40 of high school rookies, Howard instantly made an impact for a Michigan team with uncertainty at guard, averaging more than 15 points per game and knocking down 3 points at a higher rate. that anyone sees significant. playtime. His 6-foot-8 frame allows him to play less as a true guard and more as a winger, which should provide an intriguing matchup with similarly sized Maryland guard Hakim Hart.
Kobe Bufkin, second-year guard, 6-foot-4, No. 2 With transfer graduate Jaelin Llewellyn out for the season, more responsibility falls on second student Kobe Bufkin to lead Wolverines in the backcourt. Bufkin has been in a starting role this year and is performing well, averaging 12.7 points and over 2.5 assists per game. He looks like a good player for Michigan this year and going forward.
Strength
Limit rotations. According to KenPom.com, Michigan has the second best offensive turnover percentage in the nation. Maryland have stressed the importance of turning their opponents around all season, but it will prove to be a tough challenge against a confident Wolverines team. They also have the second-best flight-free revenue percentage in the country.
Weakness
Offensive rebound. While KenPom praises Michigan’s ability to limit turnovers, he does the complete opposite for his offensive rebounding ability. The site ranks the Wolverines as the No. 310 offensive rebounding team in the nation, but Maryland struggled on the boards and weren’t proven to push Dickinson. Limiting second chance opportunities will be key for the Terps.
Three things to watch out for
1. Three point shot. Maryland head coach Kevin Willard has repeatedly said he thinks Maryland is a good shooting team. Still, the results haven’t backed that up, with only a few games giving confidence that the Terps can knock down the 3-pointers with consistency. Carey, who embodied Maryland’s struggles beyond the arc through the first 12 games, warmed up in the teams final game against UMBC, however, knocking down five triples. If he goes, Terps’ shooting fortunes might be brighter.
2. Reese vs. Dickinson. Sophomore forward Julian Reese returned to the Marylands rotation after missing a game and a half with a shoulder injury, but couldn’t do much on the offensive end, scoring only from the free throw line. Now all hell is thrown back into the fire, facing one of the nation’s best centers, Hunter Dickinson. If Reese can hold his own on New Years Day, that would be a big boost for the Terps.
3. Terps on the road. Maryland has played five games away from College Park this season. The first three were easy wins, blowing up St. Louis and Miami before managing a struggling Louisville team in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Terps’ other two home games were a loss at Wisconsin and a neutral-court loss to Tennessee. This year, Michigan doesn’t look like the same team the program has grown accustomed to, but going on the road is never easy; KenPom only projects a one-point win for the Terps despite being ranked 41 places higher than the Wolverines.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.testudotimes.com/2022/12/31/23533713/maryland-terrapins-mens-basketball-at-michigan-wolverines-preview-juwan-howard-hunter-dickinson
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Maryland Michigan Men’s Basketball Preview
- Google Home app begins rolling out full TV control
- Breaking news, live updates: 3.8-magnitude earthquake in Haryana – The Times of India
- Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden offers condolences on the death of Prime Minister Modi’s mother
- Things will be better in 2023, says optimistic Boris Johnson
- January 2023 Xbox Games with Gold Revealed
- FM Bilawal berates Imran Khan for ‘bringing back routed militants’
- New federal report: Dress codes can make school less fair and less safe | app
- Joe Biden fumed by Donald Trump recalls to White House: book
- CCTV reveals the moment Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant crashed as Good Samaritans explained how they escaped fireball
- There’s an Open Source Alternative to ChatGPT Now, Try It • TechCrunch
- Chinese President Xi Jinping says COVID control is entering new phase as cases rise