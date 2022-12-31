Best Fashion Instagrams: Kim Kardashian, Janet Jackson, Marc Jacobs and More





The New Year is almost upon us and looks have beenfiercelast week. Just look at pin-up Kim Kardashian crouching in a hallway while wearing a cheetah-print jumpsuit. The social media guru-turned-businesswoman really went the extra mile and made sure she was covered from head to toe in those wild cat locations. While we don’t know how her caption believes in you relates to the image, we think this is a look worth believing and sure to turn some heads. Someone else who was perpetually on our list was Janet Jackson, who pulled out some killer looks for herTour Together Again. The entertainer truly has some of the best looks on Instagram, whether she’s wearing the Thom Browne pert or the Valentino glam. This time, the iconic pop star gave us a behind-the-scenes look at how magic is made. In a short clip, Jackson looked barefaced and gorgeous in an acid-stained tracksuit. A transition later, she brought all her glam into a rock-ready tracksuit. In New York, Marc Jacobs caused a sensation. The designer has prepared for a date at the theater in the most elegant way. He wore a long, classic camel-colored coat with a fluffy tiger lining over a comfortable gray sweatshirt. He accessorized with a pair of black leather glovesit’s ripe!and a strand of feminine pearls. For down-to-earth asphalt effect, he wore a pair of thick-soled leather lace-up boots. We give this sartorial show five stars. Finally, Tracee Ellis Ross warmed our hearts with her vacation look. The actor rode through the snow in a chunky coat and a funky pair of moon boots in grumpy green over a black dress. His caption said it all: Batmans picking me up in his sleigh. Back soon. Well wait. Here, discover the best fashion Instagrams of the week. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of.

