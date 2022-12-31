Cody Fisher: Two charged with murder of footballer at club stabbed





Photo released by Bromsgrove Sporting FC of Cody Fisher, who died after being stabbed on the dance floor at Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham on Boxing Day (Picture: PA) Two men have been charged with the murder of Cody Fisher, the footballer who was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a nightclub. The day after Christmas. The 23-year-old was out at a party with friends at The Crane in Adderley Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, when he was approached by a group of people and stabbed. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been charged with her murder as well as the scuffle, West Midlands Police said. The couple, both from Birmingham, were taken into police custody ahead of their appearance at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on January 2. A 22-year-old man, also suspected of murder, has been released on bail, the force added. Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram said: This is an important development in our investigation as we seek justice for Cody, his family and friends. We have received fantastic support from the public which has really helped us in our investigations so far. However, we were still very keen to hear from anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us. Every piece of information helps our investigation. The stage at Crane Nightclub in Birmingham (Picture: Joseph Walshe/SWNS) The nightclubs license was suspended for 28 days on Friday following allegations that there had been serious mismanagement at the site on the night of Mr Fishers’ death. The police application for the examination said he died during a fight on the dance floor and officers present described a scene of chaos and evidence of drug use on the premises. Officers recovered a knife from the crime scene and a post-mortem examination confirmed that Mr Fisher had died from a stab wound. He was remembered by his girlfriend, Jess Chatwin, in a moving message posted on Twitter the day after his murder.

Cody Fishers’ girlfriend, Jess Chatwin, said in a tribute that he didn’t deserve any of this She wrote: You didn’t deserve any of this. I’m so sorry this happened to you, my baby, please come home. I love you forever Cody Fisher. A statement released by police and attributed to Mr Fishers’ family said: They broke our hearts; I lost my best friend. My family and I ask for privacy and respect at this heartbreaking time. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, see our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

