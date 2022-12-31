Fashion label Victoria Beckhams needs a cash injection to survive after a loss of 5.9 million





Victoria and David Beckham will need to pump more money into her fashion brand to keep it afloat after losing nearly £6million. The Victoria Beckham label has now suffered nine years in the red since its inception in 2008, newly filed accounts confirm. Auditors from the fashion industry which makes clothes worn by Gwyneth Paltrow and the Duchess of Sussex have warned of the brand’s future for the third year in a row as it struggles to turn a profit. BDO said the company faced “material uncertainty” that cast doubt on its ability to continue in business. A source close to the business said David and Victoria Beckham, both shareholders of the brand, were willing to back the business. Fellow investor Neo Investment Partners, a private equity firm, would also be supportive. The directors wrote in the accounts of Victoria Beckham Holdings: “Despite the lack of formal confirmation of this continued support, the directors reasonably expect that any support will be provided by shareholders.” Shareholders loaned the company 600,000 last year, according to the accounts. The former Spice Girls star’s company losses totaled 5.9 million in 2021, down from 8.6 million the previous year. The business returned to sales growth during the year, with revenue up 14% to 41m. Administrators said the results showed a significant improvement from a year earlier, when pandemic closures dampened sales at its wholesale business and its flagship store in London. Victoria Beckham chief executive Marie Leblanc said the company had been boosted by strong sales of beauty products. He said: “We have entered a new chapter for the business and our energy is focused on accelerating growth and delivering the brand to its full potential.” Separate documents for DB Ventures, a vehicle that handles David Beckham’s endorsement deals, show it paid its highest-paid manager a total of 2.1 million last year. The highest paid director is believed to be Mr. Beckham. The disclosure comes after recent scrutiny of Mr Beckham’s role as Qatar’s World Cup ambassador. The former Manchester United footballer has been criticized for taking money from the country given his poor human rights record and stance on LGBTQ+ rights. The Qatar deal is not included in the latest figures, which cover 2021. They are expected to be included in the 2022 accounts. The Beckhams received $6.3 million in 2021 from a holding company that pays dividends to the couple, filings show. Prices equate to just over 17,000 a day between them.

