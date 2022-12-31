



Logan, Utah Finish the old, make way for the new. Finish the old, make way for the new. Utah State’s men’s basketball team officially closed the 2022 calendar year in style, beating Fresno State 67-54 on a New Year’s Eve matinee Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. junior guard Steven Ashworth and second ahead Zee Hamoda each scored 13 points off the bench to help the Aggies (12-2, 1-0 Mountain West) play in open conference with a win. Utah State’s 67 points proved to be a season low and it was the first time the Aggies had won a game under the sophomore head coach. Ryan Odom scoring less than 70. Jemarl Baker Jr. scored a game-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (5-8, 1-1 MW) who have lost 10 of their last 12 games against Utah State. Leo Colimerio had 10 points for Fresno State, which fell to 9-25 overall against the Aggies in games played at Logan. Behind Ashworth and Hamoda’s play, the Utah State bench outscored the Fresno State reserves 39-6. Graduated senior striker It’s mine had 11 points and grabbed a record 13 rebounds off the bench for the Aggies. Hamoda certainly made his presence felt whenever he was in the game. With Utah State leading 18-17 midway through the first half, the 6-foot-7, 170-pound native of Riffa, Bahrain knocked down one of his 3-pointers on the day- there to put the hosts in front. The Aggies found themselves trailing again when Hamoda dialed in another long-range one, giving Utah State a 23-22 lead with 6:50 to go in the first half. That basket sparked a 13-0 run for the hosts, who were leading 33-26 at the break. Hamoda gave the Aggies the lead for good at 47-46 with 9:52 remaining in the game when he drilled his third and final 3-pointer, sparking a 12-0 run in the process. Perhaps one of the greatest moments of the afternoon for Hamoda came when he grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed free throw from Akin. The ball eventually found Ashworth, who knocked down a 3-pointer to give Utah State a 59-48 lead with 3:54 to go. Utah State shot 43.5% from the field (20 of 46), including 36.8% from beyond the arc (7 of 19) and 74.1% from the free throw line (20 out of 27). The Aggies had 11 assists on their 20 field goals and edged the Bulldogs 37-23. Defensively, Utah State limited Fresno State to just 37.3 percent shooting from the field (19 of 51), including just 20.0 percent from 3-point range (4 of 20). However, the Bulldogs made 12 of the 13 foul shots they took (92.3%). NEXT GAME The Aggies open a two-game road trip on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. when they take on the Air Force at Clune Arena. NEXT HOME MATCH Utah State returns to the Spectrum on Tuesday, January 10 against Wyoming. Tickets can be purchased here. For more information on Utah State’s men’s basketball program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @usubasketball, on Facebook at atusumensbasketball and on Instagram atusubasketball. Fans can also watch USU men’s basketball highlights by visiting youtube.com/utahstateathletics. -USU-

