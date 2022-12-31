Aussie Bree Lenehan shares proof of how your body can look different in every locker room mirror

There’s nothing more frustrating than trying on the perfect dress in a dressing room only to find it doesn’t look flattering.

But Queensland’s Bree Lenehan shared a series of photographs to show how the lighting and mirrors in the changing rooms made her body look completely different in each one.

The 25-year-old took pictures of herself wearing the same teal dress – but they were taken at four clothing retailers to prove how different fitting rooms can look in each store.

A bad body image day can be triggered by many things, Bree said in an Instagram post.

Sometimes it’s seeing yourself in the mirror, sometimes it’s going up or down in size, sometimes it’s comparing yourself to others… just to name a few.

Bree Lenehan took photos to show how the lighting and mirrors in the dressing rooms made her body look different. Credit: Bree Lenehan

But most of the time, what you see does not reflect the reality of the situation. Whether in the mirror, trying on clothes or seeing photos online.

The images are striking – some showing strong overhead lighting casting unflattering shadows on her that highlight the lumps and bumps on her body.

Lighting, angles, poses, different lenses and mirrors can change how we look, especially in dressing rooms, she said.

Some stores use mirror manipulation or softer lighting to hide bumps and bumps.

Some stores use large mirrors or intense lighting that cast shadows on your body and exaggerate every element.

But in case you’re wondering, there’s nothing wrong with bumps and bumps.

The harshest reviews

The body positive advocate said she wanted to remind everyone to be kind to themselves.

We are all our own harshest critics, she said.

You are not your size. You are not your appearance. There is so much more for you than that.

Remember, a bad body image moment doesn’t have to turn into a bad body image day.

Acknowledge the way you talk to yourself, breathe deeply, and consciously try to shift into gentler thoughts.

Credit: Bree Lenehan

Please be kinder to yourself, at all times, because you never know what external (or internal) factors are at play…

Your body and appearance are truly the least interesting thing about you.

She added: You’ve only ever seen yourself in the mirror or in photos, so you’ll never see your true beauty.

Bree also noticed that height differs with everyone.

I size up and down depending on the store or fit, she said.

PS. Going up or down in size depending on how your body changes over time is also perfectly acceptable.

zero sense

Her post was met with over 59,000 likes – with many praising Bree for showing how smart lighting and flattering mirrors can make a huge difference to a woman’s body in the locker room.

It’s so true. Well done for making a huge impact on people’s lives… We need more people like you, said one woman.

Another suggested: can downlights be illegal? They really ruin my self-esteem. I honestly think stores would do so much more sales with the right lights.

One remarked: I’m still shocked that they don’t have amazing lighting because it would make you want to buy the clothes more.

Another said: Thank you very much for that. I was in the fitting room trying on a dress, finding all these reasons not to buy it because of little things that no one but me will ever notice.

Then I decided to buy it because I realized it didn’t make sense. So glad I did.

One added, “Felt so good to see this after a trippy day of shopping!”

While another wrote: Wow thanks for posting this and being so raw! It’s a good reminder, especially since not all Instagram photos are real and I shouldn’t compare myself to them.

