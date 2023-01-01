Fashion
No. 13 Virginia beats Ga Tech, Bennett ties school wins score
ATLANTA (AP) A 25-0 run removed all suspense from Tony Bennetts’ pursuit of a Virginia coaching milestone.
The Horsemen No. 13 blew Georgia Tech with the push, which began in the final minutes of the first half and continued after the break to give Virginia a 74-56 win on Saturday.
For Bennett, it was win No. 326 as Cavaliers coach, pushing him even with Terry Holland for the most in the school’s history.
Just the way he represented basketball and this program, what he built, it’s just great to be able to talk about him, Bennett said. I never got into coaching to break records. I just wanted to win because I love the game.
Bennett improved to 326-119 in 14 years leading the Virginia men’s basketball program. Holland went 326-173 during a 16-season tenure that ended in 1990.
Virginia (10-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the last nine points of the first half all on 3 points from Georgia Tech’s turnovers to take a 36-25 halftime lead.
It would get worse for the Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3) when the teams returned to the field, as the Cavaliers snatched another 16 points to make it 52-25 before the home team finally made a basket.
For the most part defensively, we gave them nothing easy, Bennett said. Then we got some turnovers and made 3s. When you’re not trading baskets, that’s when things like this can happen.
Kihei Clark had 15 points and eight assists to lead Virginia, which maintained its dominance over Georgia Tech with a 10th straight win in the series. Jayden Gardner added 14 points, while Armaan Franklin and Kadin Shedrick added 11 each.
Seeking to bounce back from a nasty 13-point home loss to Clemson ahead of the 10-day Christmas break, Georgia Tech shook up its roster by knocking leading scorer Miles Kelly off the bench. It didn’t help.
The Yellow Jackets have lost their first three ACC games by an average margin of nearly 16 points and look set to have another dismal season. They went 12-20 a year ago.
Kelly scored 20 points but none of his teammates hit double figures. The Yellow Jackets turned it over 23 times, leading to 30 points for the Cavaliers.
Virginia was knocking down a lot of shots, Kelly said. That was really the game. We couldn’t get any saves on the defensive side.
DRE IN HOUSE
Former Virginia star DeAndre Hunter was at the McCamish Pavilion to cheer on his alma mater and stopped at the locker room after.
Hunter was a key player on the Cavaliers’ national championship team in 2019. He now plays for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, who were out Saturday after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers the night before.
It’s been a while since we’ve had those kinds of races, Bennett said. Maybe it was because DeAndre was sitting behind the bench.
BIG PICTURE
Virginie: The Cavaliers set the tone with their accuracy beyond the arc. Eight of their 13 first-half baskets were 3-pointers, with many coming in transition off Virginia’s stifling defense. Bennetts’ team looked more like the team that moved up to second in the standings before back-to-back losses to Houston and Miami.
Georgia Tech: Coach Josh Pastner gave little indication during his seven-year tenure that he could turn the Yellow Jackets into a permanent conference contender. Besides a surprising run to the ACC Tournament title in the pandemic-tainted 2020-21 season, the Yellow Jackets are 36-60 in the league under Pastner.
It wasn’t fun for anyone, the coach said. But there’s a lot of basketball to play.
FOLLOWING
Virginia: Bennett will be looking to break the tie with Holland when the Cavaliers travel to Pittsburgh for an ACC game on Tuesday night.
Georgia Tech: Hosts another ACC-ranked team, 14th-ranked Miami, to wrap up a four-game home game Wednesday night.
___
AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/ AP_Top25
