Kate Middleton’s Best Fashion Looks of 2022

It’s been a great year for the Royal Family, from the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96 to the explosive release of the documentary Harry and Meghan on Netflix.

One thing that remains a constant, however, is Kate Middleton’s impeccable sense of style.

Although she must adhere to royal conventions, the Princess of Wales is able to add her own style to every outfit, whether it’s a balloon sleeve, an exaggerated collar or a pop of color shifted.

Over the years, Kate’s style has evolved with her, and she now has a list of favorite designers she can call on for bespoke pieces.

She tends to favor British brands like Catherine Walker and Alexander McQueen, but also occasionally surprises with high street shopping and vintage finds.

With the New Year just around the corner, we’ve rounded up our favorite Kate Middleton looks of 2022 that have set the fashion agenda.

The couple visited Clitheroe Community Hospital (Photo: Danny Lawson WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During a visit to Lancashire in January, Kate wowed in a Massimo Dutti cashmere camel coat paired with Saint Laurent suede knee-high boots worth £1,329.

The top and skirt, in a tone-on-tone neutral hue, were by Iris and Ink.



Kate has long been a fan of khaki shades (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Known for her impressive collection of coats, the then Duchess of Cambridge wore this chic Sportmax coat on a trip to the Blaenavon Heritage Centre.



We love this electric blue shade (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Like the late Queen, Kate favors color blocking in bright tones for major royal events.

For the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in March, her bright blue outfit included a 3,000 Catherine Walker coat and a bespoke Sean Barrett hat.



Catherine wore the traditional green for the 1st Battalion Irish Guards St. Patrick’s Day Parade with Prince William in March (Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Of course, for St. Patrick’s Day, the princess donned Irish green, but changed things up with military details and a fun shamrock brooch.

This stunning frock coat is from London-based designer Laura Green, while the Mayfair pillared hat was made by the milliners at Lock & Company.



Upon arriving in Belize, Kate matched the country’s flag (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

There were so many stunning outfits from Kate and Wills’ Caribbean tour it was hard to choose, but the Jenny Packham dress she donned for her arrival in Belize is a real standout.



The Vampires Wife is the brand of Suzie Bick, who is actually the wife of rocker Nick Cave (Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Another showpiece was this Vampires Wife dress, which sold out almost immediately after the Princess of Wales was photographed in it.

At 1,650, it was the perfect sparkly dress for a ceremony held at the Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech in Belize.



Even the children were decked out in matching baby blue (Picture: Antony Jones/GC Images)

The Royals know that eyes will be on them at certain events, and Kate went into overdrive for the Easter Sunday church service held at St George’s Chapel.

This dusty blue coat dress from Emilia Wickstead was accessorized with a Jane Taylor headband and complimentary Emmy London blue heels.



The dress is estimated to have cost 2,700 (Photo: Dan Kitwood/AFP via Getty Images)

Catherine wowed in a Roland Mouret Lamble gown at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in May.

The bardot neckline highlighted her slender shoulders, while the monochrome colourway kept the look classic and timeless.



Think pink like Kate (Photo: Chris Jackson WPA Pool/Getty Images)

We loved this pink jumpsuit that Catherine wore during a roundtable with government ministers and the childcare sector.

It’s by one of her favorite fashion houses, Alexander McQueen, and has sparked an array of similar options on the high street.



The perfect fit for a day at the races (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This Alessandra Rich dress paired with a Sally-Ann Provan Boater hat gave us some serious Julia Roberts vibes in Pretty Woman.

Kate wore the ensemble to Ascot, making best-dressed lists across the country.



Kate pulled it together for a sad occasion (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In September, Queen Elizabeth II died and the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey for the monarch’s state funeral.

As always, the princess kept her look understated but polished, wearing an Alexander McQueen coat dress in traditional black.



Locals gathered to welcome the Royal Family to Carrickfergus (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Even when Kate wears casual attire, she still embraces her signature style, as she did on a trip to Northern Ireland in October.

Mastering complementary colors, she paired a Winser London silk bow blouse with navy heels and trousers and a powder blue coat.



She has long been a fan of neutral looks (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This look typifies Kate Middletons’ aesthetic and sees a return to her favorite camel hues.

During an official visit to Scarborough, she wore a MAX&Co wool coat and a Gabriela Hearst cashmere-blend turtleneck dress, with matching shoes and accessories (naturally).

MAX&Co Longrun Wool Coat in Camel 460 Gabriela Hearst Betti Camel Cashmere Blend Turtleneck Dress 1,000



The houndstooth print is officially now (Photo: Samir Hussein Pool/WireImage)

One of Catherine’s go-to designers is Emilia Wickstead, and it’s easy to see why with this Miles houndstooth dress she wore to Harvard University in Massachusetts.



The Royals also rent out clothes (Photo: Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images)

For the Earthshot award, the royal went green in more ways than one, praising her dress to Hurr.

Per Solace London, the dress looked stunning with emerald jewels and is still available to hire to keep things sustainable.



Caption: HRH The Princess of Wales before the recorded Westminster Abbey Christmas Carol service on Thursday 15th December

While everyone loved the dark red coat Kate wore to the Together Christmas Carol service this month, we couldn’t help but highlight her outfit while promoting the events,

In festive red sequins, her Needle and Threads Aurora dress, which has already made an appearance as the princess likes to wear must-have pieces again.



A Happy Royal Christmas Day (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Last but not least, Kates’ choices while attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham last week saw her revert to a military-inspired aesthetic.

The dramatic khaki frock coat she chose for church is by Alexander McQueen, while leather gloves and soft suede boots added country charm to the cut.

