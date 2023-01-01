Fashion
Urfi Javed stuns as she makes dress from artificial fingernails, dubs himself ‘most hateful person of 2022’
Last update: December 31, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
Urfi Javed looks stunning in a sexy dress made out of fake nails.
Urfi Javed left everyone stunned by posting a video of herself wearing a dress made from artificial nails. She also called herself the least kind person of 2022.
Uorfi Javed’s costumes created from the most bizarre objects, including bicycle chains, paperwork, watches and pebbles, among others, have often been the talk of the town. Her unconventional wardrobe collections have made her an easy target for trolls. However, the fearless fashionista has time and again turned a deaf ear to her online critics, doing what she does best. As 2023 is only hours away, Urfi Javed gave his fans another stunning outfit, along with a note.
Urfi posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen talking to her friend while they are both sitting on a couch. She is also seen drinking coconut water. Meanwhile, one of his artificial nails falls to the floor. Urfi picks it up and looks at it for a while, then suddenly her dress changes. You won’t be able to believe that this time Urfi is seen in an outfit made out of artificial nails. Urfi is wearing a mini skirt and a studded bralette. She also wore a necklace made of nails as an accessory. She kept her shiny hair open. This video of Urfi has gone incredibly viral on social media.
In the clip, rapper King’s song Jaadugar is seen playing. Moving on to captions, Urfi wrote a note for the trolls. She wrote: Worst dress Most vulgar Most cheeky Least lovable person of 2022 is Uorfi THANK YOU for the cameo @akshitsukhija.”
Take a look at the clip here:
While Uorfis fans often hail her for her boldness and creativity, some often troll her for her weird and bizarre fashion choices. She was recently accused of going topless in her creative video. In the video posted by Urfi Javed on his official Instagram account, the Bigg Boss OTT celebrity is seen posing topless, as she holds a plate of pancakes in one hand and a glass of orange juice in the other, for hide his modesty. The actress packed a punch posing in a figure-hugging black skirt. With a chunky necklace, Urfi posed for the camera as she sat on a couch. With her shiny locks open, Urfi donned her signature rosy makeup to go with her look. Taking to the captions, Urfi wrote, breakfast!”
Shortly after the video was shared, netizens began stalking her for her outfit. One of the social media users commented, Sunny leone ki behen,” another added, Misuse of feminism rights.” A third comment says, Hey maa Mata jee.”
Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned that trolling on social media is not affecting her mental peace as she has now developed thick skin. It only has impact when I want it to have impact. Now I have developed very thick skin. I’m not affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I’m not affected by this,” she said.
