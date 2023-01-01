Pokes ring in the New Year with record win over Lamar





Next game: northwestern state 01/05/2023 | 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Jan 05 (Thu) / 7:30 p.m. northwestern state The story BEAUMONT McNeese clinched the Battle of the Border title with a record 81-62 win over Lamar on New Year’s Eve after posting his biggest margin of victory at Beaumont in series history. The win improved the Cowboys’ record to 4-10 overall, but more importantly, 1-0 in Southland Conference play. Lamar lost for the fifth straight time and fell to 4-10 and 0-1. The 19-point winning margin is the fifth-largest in series history, home or away, and surpasses the record-holding 81-65 (16-point) victory at Beaumont on Dec. 14, 1994. precedent of 28 years. McNeese had five double-digit player scores, led by Trae English with 14 points to go along with five assists and five steals, a career high. Zach Scott and Harwin Francois each scored 12 after combining to knock down 6 of 15 three-pointers while Johnathan Massie and Christian Shumate scored 11 each. Shumate added a team-high nine rebounds, while Massie had a career-best eight rebounds. The Cowboys shot 51% from the field (32-63) and 41% from long range (13-32). After leading 43-29 at halftime, McNeese sank 9 of his first 12 shots in the second half to extend his lead while eventually shooting 57% in the final 20 minutes. Lamar trailed Jakevion Buckley’s 13 points while Chris Pryor added 11. Notebook: The Cowboys start the Southland Conference season with a win for the second straight year.

Five players have scored in double figures, only the second time this has happened this season (six in the season opener against Champion Christian).

It’s the first time since UT Martin (Nov. 30) that three or more players have scored in double figures.

All 10 players who saw the action scored while 7 scored 6 or more points.

Outscored Lamar 25-4 in points on turnovers.

Held a 13-6 advantage on the offensive glass. First half notes: 19-5 ran over 5:31 in the first half (8:03-2:32), increasing the lead from 19-17 to 38-22.

13-0 race from 6h00 to 2h32 (duration 3h28)

Outscored Lamar 34-12 in the final 8:03 of the first half.

7 of the 8 players to see the action scored 5 or more points.

After missing the first five shots of the game and not scoring until 16:34, he went 16 of 30 from the field the remaining time.

Held Lamar to three offensive rebounds and five second-chance points in the half.

Outscored Lamar 16-0 in points on turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

8-4 assist-to-turnover ratio in the first half. Second part: The Cowboys opened the second half on an 18-4 run to build their biggest lead of the game at 61-33 with 13:56 remaining.

Made 9 of the first 12 shots of the half, including 3 of 4 three-pointers.

Trae English stole his fifth steal of the game with 15:32 remaining, giving him a new career high.

Held the Cardinals to 3 offensive rebounds.

