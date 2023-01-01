Greyhounds end calendar year in dominant fashion





Next game: in Drury 07/01/2023 | 2 p.m. 88.7FM 07 Jan (Sat) / 2pm to Drurry INDIANAPOLIS UIndy men’s basketball (11-2) closed out the 2022 calendar year in style on Saturday, earning a 97-61 win over visiting Ohio’s Christian from inside Nicoson Hall. Five Greyhounds finished in double digits, with Kendrick Tchoua leads the way with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Jesse Bingham also impressed, registering 16 points and six assists. Overall, the team shot 50.7 percent (36 for 71) from the floor while leading for nearly 38 minutes against the Trailblazers. ???? Efficiency of the big man! pic.twitter.com/2M2dWrwwKf UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) December 31, 2022 HOW DID IT HAPPEN

Josiah Tynes capped a 9-0 UIndy run midway through the first half to give the hosts the lead for good. Tchoua was double-double-watched after 20 minutes, tallying 13 points and nine boards before the break, while it was Bingham who extended the Hounds’ lead to 21 with 51 ticks remaining. It was all Greyhounds in the second half, as the Crimson and Gray led by no less than 41 after a 3-pointer. Ben Nicoson at 8:01. While Tchoua notched his fourth double-double of the winter almost immediately after halftime, the rookie Sean Craig nearly joined his teammate with 11 points and eight rebounds in over 19 minutes. INSIDE THE BOX – The team’s 23 assists are the highest since February 28 earlier this year, with Jarvis Walker and Bingham both achieved the best results of the season in the category.

– UIndy continued their defensive prowess, forcing 17 turnovers while recording nine interceptions and seven blocks. David Ejah led the team with three steals.

– Fifteen of the Hounds’ 51 rebounds were on offensive glass, with Tchoua (five) and Craig (four) leading the team.

– Walker finished in double digits in the scoring column for the fourth time this season, including back-to-back performances. The second sank all seven charity tape attempts. DOG BYTES ?? | Post-match comments from Jesse Bingham ?? pic.twitter.com/co6xoK0dWP UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) December 31, 2022 FOLLOWING The Hounds will start 2023 with a road league tilt at Drury on Saturday, January 7. The trick with the Panthers is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET in Springfield, Mo.

