Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith dazzles in a sheer dress as she shows off the baby bump in a retro snap
Hanna Fillingham
Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a striking pregnancy photo as she showed off her baby bump in a sheer dress
Jada Pinkett Smith is a passionate mother of two and often shares snippets of her life on social media. The star is sharing photos past and present with her fans online, and has already taken a trip down memory lane with a gorgeous throwback photo from her pregnancy.
Will SmithThe wife took to Instagram in March to post a stunning photo of herself wearing a see-through dress while flaunting her baby bump.
Along with the image, Jada shared a photo of Rihanna, who at the time was pregnant. In the caption, the mum-of-two wrote: “Who says you can’t wear sheer cuts when you’re pregnant???
VIDEO: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s wedding
“I kinda like myself Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all-around girl. She loves seeing other women win and that’s one of her qualities that I admire the most.
“She’s a queen who loves helping other women find and keep their own crowns. As women, it’s important that we see each other, help each other heal, love each other and keep each other. Here’s another one of my favorites for International Women’s Month.”
Jada Pinkett Smith shared a gorgeous throwback photo from her pregnancy
Jada shares children Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, with husband Will. She is also stepmother to 29-year-old Trey Smith, who is the actor’s oldest child with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.
The celebrity couple live in Los Angeles and are incredibly proud of their children, who have all followed in their footsteps in the entertainment industry.
Jada and Will Smith love parents of kids Jaden and Willow
Trey and Jaden are both in the acting world, while Willow is a successful singer and presenter, co-hosting Red Table Talk with her mother and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
On the popular show, all three generations of women open their homes for a series of candid conversations with family members and famous faces.
The famous family are all incredibly successful
The trio are incredibly close and even got matching tattoos during an episode of the show last year. They each received a set of three blooming lotus flowers on their arms, with Willow joining the intricate half-sleeve designs on her forearm.
“The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment,” Willow explained of their choice in a clip Jada posted at the time.
“And we hear the saying, ‘In the mud grows the lotus’…I think all of us, from different points of view in life, have been on this journey,” she added.
The family has been in the spotlight lately following Will’s shocking altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. The family is currently healing after the incident, and the actor has kept a low profile ever since.
