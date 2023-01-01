MEN’S BASKETBALL: Bigs are big as Bemidji State topples Minot State 81-73 – Bemidji Pioneer





BEMIDJI — If Dalton Albrecht could get his hands on the ball in the post, he knew good things would happen. We had a good night in the paint, Albrecht said. Me and John (Sutherland) both made our decisions and did our thing. The Bemidji State men’s basketball team relied heavily on this duo on Saturday, exploiting an inside game advantage and riding their combined 48 points to beat Minot State 81-73 at BSU Gymnasium. That’s the advantage we thought we had tonight, said head coach Mike Boschee. Some games, maybe perimeter could have more advantage. But tonight, with the lack of size of the Minots, I thought we could take advantage of it. These guys gave us what we needed from them. The Beavers celebrate after Bemidji State junior Dalton Albrecht (0) made a play and one during the second half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer Bemidji State scored 42 points in the paint on Saturday, using that to build a lead they never relinquished. Although MSU repeatedly tried to pull off a comeback, BSU held steady and led wire to wire in the second half. (To fend them off is) understanding what it takes to be successful, Boschee said, and that’s taking care of the basketball, making free throws and getting the ball to the guy who can do it for us. Fittingly, Bemidji State handed the ball to Albrecht and Sutherland. MSU (7-5, 4-4 NSIC) led for most of the first half, but Albrecht tied the game at 28-28 with the score on the edge. Shortly after, he went 7-0 on a personal streak on four free throws, then a layup and one to give BSU a 37-33 halftime lead. Bemidji State fifth-year Mohamed Kone calls a second-half play against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer Despite their best efforts, however, Bemidji State (8-5, 4-4 NSIC) couldn’t get away from a pesky Minot State team that kept hanging around. Albrecht capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer for a 57-45 lead, but MSU increased the pressure and recovered in the 67-64 with four minutes remaining. But the big BSUs kept going up huge. Albrecht responded with a post move for a big bucket, and Sutherland quickly followed with a pair of inside scores. RJ Smith added the exclamation point with a Euro-step dunk on a base workout in the final two minutes, and Bemidji State finished the night making every play they needed in the stretch. We did a good job in adversity, said Albrecht. We also did a good job limiting rotations in the press, and that was important for us. Bemidji State fifth-year RJ Smith (10) takes the ball downfield in the second half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer Boschee and Albrecht both highlighted how BSU is getting healthier again — epitomized by Sutherland and Smith on the court together after battling injuries early in the season — which makes a big difference on nights like Saturday. When we weren’t playing very well, it was because those two guys weren’t there. But now we were healthier, Boschee said. Our guys knew where we needed to get the ball tonight, and they did a good job of executing. Sutherland finished with a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Albrecht had a career-high 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Mohamed Kone also added 14 points. Khari Broadway led Minot State with 19 points. Bemidji State will now take a break from NSIC play for a non-conference game against Northland at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 at BSU Gymnasium. The Beavers celebrate after a 3-pointer during the first half against Minot State on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer Bemidji State 81, Minot State 73 UMS 33 40 — 73 BSU 37 44 — 81 MINOT STATE — Broadway 19, Bohl 12, Dunfee 12, Gunville 10, Cook 5, Tolliver 5, Hollenbeck 3, Gichaba 2, Jok 2, Van De Griend 2, Srejma 1. Totals: 22-57 FG, 8-25 3 -pt. FG, 21-32 FT. BEMIDJI STATE – Sutherland 25, Albrecht 23, Kone 14, Christlieb 6, Smith 5, Lowman 3, Tennyson 2, Williams 2. Totals: 28-49 FG, 6-16 3-pt. FG, 19-27 FT. Bemidji State junior John Sutherland (23) celebrates after scoring 3 points during the first half against Minot State on Saturday December 31, 2022 at BSU Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

