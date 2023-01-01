UVA Men’s Basketball | Hoos Close 2022 in awesome fashion

By Jeff White ([email protected])

VirginiaSports.com

ATLANTE University of Virginia basketball fans showed up in full force for a New Year’s Eve matinee at Georgia Techs McCamish Pavilion, and they stood and cheered as Taine Murray dribbled past the final seconds.

13e-ranked Cavaliers deserved the applause. In a dominating performance that included a 25-0 streak, the last nine points of the first half and the top 16 of the second, Virginia beat the Yellow Jackets 74-56 on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a while since we’ve had these kinds of races, UVA head coach Tony Bennett said, and it felt good.

Bennett, smiling, noted the presence of two former Virginia forwards in the crowd of 5,371. Maybe it was because DeAndre Hunter was sitting behind the bench, I don’t know, and Evan Nolte. I have to salute them both DeAndre, he scored a bit more than Evan but those two guys were there to support us.

Virginia (10-2 overall, 2-1 ACC) led by nine midway through the first half. Georgia Tech (7-6, 0-3) fought back, however, and two Jalon Moore free throws cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 27-25 with 2:58 left.

Then I felt like the momentum changed,” Jackets guard Kyle Sturdivant said.

A trey from senior guard Armaan Franklin pushed the Wahoos to 30-23. The teams then traded misses, after which Deivon Smith committed one of Jackets 23 turnovers.

The Hoos jumped on the error. Freshman guard Isaac McKneely passed to senior guard Kihei Clark for a 3-pointer that made it 33-25. Georgia Tech returned the ball again, then it was Clarks’ turn to assist on a 3-pointer. He passed to McKneely, whose shot from the right corner dropped as time expired. Just like that, the Cavaliers trailed by 11.

That run, I think, set the tone, said Bennett, whose record against Georgia Tech is 17-2.

We had a lot of momentum in the second half, said senior forward Jayden Gardner, and after that we closed it out.

Redshirt junior center Kadin Shedrick opened the scoring in the second half with a three-point play, and the Hoos rarely faltered the rest of the way. The Virginias lead grew to 52-25 before the Jackets finally broke through with 14:22 to go.

It was quite a race to start the second half, Gardner said. You don’t usually see that level of confinement and uncertainty from the other team, where there were turnovers, blocked shots and everything clicked on the other end as well.

Victory was the Cavaliers 10e directly on the jackets. UVA alumni abound in the Atlanta area, and fans clad in blue and orange were in full voice before the game even started.

I noticed it early when [the Jackets] came out of [of the locker room], Garner said. UVA fans were booing them. Didn’t hear a big reception when they came out. Our fans travel well, and we’ve seen that all year.

In the Cavaliers’ previous three games, including two losses, they were a total of 17 for 63 from 3-point range. They fared much better on that front on Saturday. Against the Jackets’ network of zone defenses, Virginia went 10 of 22 from beyond the arc. McKneely and Franklin hit three treys each, and Clark and junior guard Reece Beekman hit two each.

We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, Bennett said, and I had a feeling they were going to make us shoot and pin some areas.

On the other end, Virginia had a season-high 14 interceptions, including a career-best five from Franklin. Clark had three steals, and Beekman and graduate student Ben Vander Plas had two each. Vander Plas, a 6-foot-8 forward, also took two charges. The Hoos turned Georgia Techs 23 turnovers into 30 points.

I thought all of our guys, for the most part, were scrappy,” Bennett said.

Clark chose his background mates Franklin and Beekman. When we put pressure on the ball and are able to get interceptions, it makes our life easier and we can get easy baskets, Clark said.

Bennett’s challenge to his team, he said, was not to go for a bunch of interceptions, but simply to be in position and not wait defensively. Assert yourself defensively.