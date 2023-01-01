Miss Vietnam organizers forced to apologize for see-through yellow dress on TV

Phuong Anh was on TV at the Miss Vietnam 2022 beauty pageant. Photo/Twitter, Miss Universe

A beauty queen has been slammed by angry viewers for wearing a sheer dress on stage.

Organizers of the Miss Vietnam 2022 beauty pageant have been forced to apologize after an uproar over a see-through dress from contestants.

Model Phuong Anh was seen wearing a flimsy yellow dress with sheer fabric that showed off her body underneath.

The 24-year-old took to the stage to give the first runner-up title to contender Trinh Thuy Linh.

Phuong, who was the first runner-up in the 2020 pageant, said she was ashamed of the outfit, adding that she learned a lesson in her fashion choices.

And event organizers apologized to angry fans for the controversial dress.

It is very unfortunate that an incident happened to the team of finalist Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh, they said, in a statement shared byVnExpress.

The dress, viewed from certain angles, created an unflattering image on stage.

The organizers of Miss Vietnam 2022 apologize to the public and fans for not anticipating and not being able to prevent the incident beforehand.

With a backlight, Phuong Anh’s yellow dress showed off her body underneath. Photo/Twitter

Deputy head of the organizing committee, Pham Kim Dung, said the outfits worn on stage are normally very carefully selected before the event.

However, on this occasion, not all the lights were on during the rehearsal, which means they apparently saw no problem with the dress, she said.

Social media platforms were flooded with comments from viewers furious with the dress, while others rushed to Phuong Anh’s defense.

Ridiculous profanity leading to cultural revulsion of the Miss Vietnam pageant, wrote one Twitter user.

This outfit isn’t even appropriate for a pageant, said another on Facebook.

It doesn’t look good on TV. She should be more careful next time.

She was wearing a bodysuit underneath, not underwear, so I don’t see anything inappropriate here, another person posted.

People overreact. I believe that the organizers are also responsible for this incident. They have a team to monitor outfits and still let that happen.

The Miss Universe beauty pageant underwent revolutionary new changes last year.

For the first time in the institutions history, the pageant has expanded its eligibility rules to allow married women and mothers to compete.

The historic changes will be implemented for the first time during the 2023 competition.

The current 70-year-old rule states that only single women between the ages of 18 and 28, who have never been married or had children, are allowed to apply.

The age range will remain the same, however, a source close to the organization confirmed toInitiated.

We all believe that women should have power over their lives and that a human being’s personal decisions should not be an obstacle to their success, an internal memo seen by The National said.