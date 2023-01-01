High end | Fashion guru Monisha Jaising: ‘We’re making a product that speaks to a modern India’ – Art-and-culture News, Firstpost

I HAVE been a long time fan, customer and friend of fashion designer Monisha Jaising. A seasons greeting phone call turned out to be a great opportunity to interview his daughter from Mumbai Jaising is in New Delhi opening a new store here in the coming days in the capital’s Defense Colony area. Her previous store in Delhi was in the Swishy DLF Emporio mall, which was closed during the pandemic, and she just couldn’t find the next perfect space.

Jaising, 56, knows a thing or two about real estate. His father, the late Narain Bhojwani, built half of the tony Bandra area of ​​Mumbai, with several buildings named after members of his immediate family. The building named Monisha is home to movie stars Chunky Panday and her daughter Ananya Panday.

I was never attracted to real estate, even though my father was very artistic. We always talked about architecture and interior design at home. It’s ironic because he had been a professor at the London School of Economics, before moving to India and getting into property development. I was only interested in dressing people, she laughs. Her first showcase was actually at school when she was one of the few students to be chosen to design parade uniforms and ended up with the top prize. There was no fashion in India, only ladies’ heels. A course in fashion illustration from the Royal College of Arts in London followed. She ends up participating in an exhibition and sale at the St James Court Hotel, of the Taj group, with James Ferreira from Mumbai. I saw how amazing he was and how all the strangers lapped up his clothes. I found it incredible, she recalls.

When she returned to Mumbai, Ensemble, India’s first multi-designer store, had just been established. My husband Ravi was reading about someone called Tarun Tahiliani on a flight, and he was setting up this amazing new concept store, she laughs. It was in 1989. He told me I had to meet him, which I did. When I walked into Ensemble I saw how gorgeous it was, so ahead of its time and filled with such stylish stuff from Tarun, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Rohit Bal, Rohit Khosla and Sunita Kapoor, the mum of Sonams! Tahiliani loved her clothes and gave her a clothes rack.

Jaisings clothes were really rare back then. Unlike lehengas and Indian formal wear which were quite the norm, it offered a very easy blend of east and west. They were so glamorous, but they had so much Indianness in them. Embellished jeans, sequined dresses, sequined T-shirts, she quickly earned the title of princess of bohemian luxury. I love India and I always use India in each of my collections. But I’m also influenced by different cultures around the world, so there’s always a jugalbandi between India and the world,” she explains.

Perhaps his greatest contribution to Indian fashion was the invention of the kurti. She was commissioned to design sarongs and swimwear for a well-known store called Whistles in London. She thought of cutting the length of an Indian kurta and letting the bikini bottom show off the sides. They rejected it because they thought it was too Indian, and I was stuck with 12 samples. I put them on my rack at Ensemble, and soon enough Tina Tahiliani called me to tell me she wanted more and more, Jaising laughs. The kurti, or short kurta, is now a staple of Indian clothing and sold by every designer in the country, and even stores such as Fabindia and Anokhi. Jaising sent a few pieces to Selfridges and then to Lakme’s first Indian Fashion Week in India. The thing just took on a life of its own so she laughs.

Jaising has remained consistent in its aesthetics, style, and shapes that have gone seasonless for decades. I’m not a big businesswoman, I liked to make clothes that I would like to wear. So I ended up staying true to my heart, instead of just making bridal wear for India’s giant trousseau market. I don’t care about price tags, yet I chose to reinvent the kurti at a friendly price, she reasons.

She also keeps a close eye on what young people are wearing. Thus, her clothes appeal to several generations of women who belong to her atmosphere. It does not mean that the mother wears a saree and the daughter the lehenga, it means that both want to wear the same sexy piece. It’s really about making an amazing product, and we’re making a product that speaks to a modern India.

Jaising also launched a collaboration line with friend and client Shweta Bachchan. It’s going well, we did our first fashion show at Lakme Fashion Week in 2021 and are revamping its online business.

Jaising says she wants to stay in control of her business and doesn’t look at business investments like many of her contemporaries. They took over the business and I don’t think I’m ready for that yet, she said. It also has its own manufacturing facility in Mumbai that produces t-shirts and sportswear, giving it a scale that few others can afford.

For now, she just wants to open a few stores in new cities (after Mumbai and New Delhi), and allow her customers to be transported to a world of casual luxury, where every item can be worn with sneakers and heels.

Namrata Zakaria is a seasoned writer and editor, and a chronicler of social and cultural trends. Her first book, about late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks Moda Goa Museum, is due out soon. Zakaria is best known for her insiders who are interested in fashion, luxury and social entrepreneurship in India. His writing is valued for shaping opinions, busting myths, building reputations and sometimes shattering odd careers. Zakaria is also involved in establishing philanthropic efforts in the area of ​​economic and environmental sustainability.

Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.