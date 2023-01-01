Rita Ora wears an almost nude fishnet dress in St Barths





As we all know by now, it’s winter down there: from blizzards to torrential downpours, the weather is *far* less than appealing. Many of us have been looking for more comfortable clothes to fit the season, from high boots to boss bish blazers, but there are brave souls among us who refuse to let go of the cutouts, nude dresses and bikinis of the summer. One of those people is the one and only Rita Ora, who stepped out in a tiny sheer hooded dress (this gives Kylie Minogue “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”) to party in Mayfair, or a vintage diving suit at the MTV EMA in Düsseldorf. Yes, it’s clear that Rita is just one of those girls who never brings a coat to a party – although we know she doesn’t have to worry about having to save on payment for the cloakroom. Example: her “dressing for summer even if it’s winter” approach is partly facilitated by the fact that she is able to go out on a tropical vacation to escape that very biting December cold here in UK. She recently traveled to St Barths for a beach vacation and while we were, of course, very jealous, we were mostly in awe of her summery look. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. There were, of course, plenty of bikinis, but the outfit that really caught our attention was an intriguing take on the nude dress. Rather than a sheer cut, Rita shared an IG photo showing herself in a skimpy black bikini layered over — wait for it — a long dress seemingly made of pink and tan shoelaces tied in bows. The edgy mesh cover-up was paired with chunky platform flip-flops and lots of chunky jewelry, including chunky chunky bracelets on her wrist. It’s definitely a holiday vibe! Megane Wallace

Megan Wallace (they) is Cosmopolitan UK’s Sex and Relationships Editor, covering sexual pleasure, sex toys, LGBTQIA+ identity, dating and romance.

