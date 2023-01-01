Recap of the best fashion moments of 2022

This year may have been turbulent in a few instances, but it was nothing short of a banger in terms of style and fashion. Since 2022 is set to bid the final goodbyes, let’s take a moment and reminisce about some of the best fashion moments of 2022.

The year 2022 was anything but ordinary! It was about being back in business after the pandemic and dropping some unconventional successes off the fashion charts. This year has ushered in a much louder and brighter fashion scene. I mean, just looking back, model returns, impeccable styles strolling the ramp and classics revisited to new beginnings, 2022 has given us some unforgettable moments to look back on the year. The biggest names in fashion showcased their finest dress games, leaving a lasting impact on fashion history. That said, since the year is set to draw the curtains, let’s take a moment and relive some of the best fashion moments of 2022 and get the ball rolling in 2023 too!

The best fashion moments of 2022

The craft of Bella Hadid and Coperni at PFW

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s magical showcase was set to take first place when it comes to the top fashion moments of 2022. Paris Fashion Week witnessed Coperni’s ultimate spray-painted gown, and Bella Hadid l pulled off like a pro and stunned all of us as we walked the track.

Rihanna’s pregnancy fashion

Well, bad girl Riri is the one who’s become a pro at showing her babe unconventional trends and styles. From donning dresses to keeping her look see-through, Rihanna has certainly ushered in chic and stylish maternity wear.

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala

We just can’t keep Met Gala and Kim Kardashian out of any fashion range. And especially while we’re talking about the time Queen-K took the “Gilded Glamour” theme to heart and showed up on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in Marilyn Munroe’s original 60-year-old gown, marking thus one of the most memorable episodes. in the history of fashion.

Gaurav Gupta joins the Haute Couture clan

If Gaurav Gupta joining the clan of Haute Couture designers isn’t news to you, well, we don’t know what is. Yes, you heard that right, after Meghan Thee Stallion donned the ace designer’s creation on the red carpet, Gaurav Gupta is ready to set new ground and present his first-ever Haute Couture collection in Paris for Fashion Week. Haute couture. So stay tuned and watch him define his brand ever further, and this time on a global level.

Back on track by Linda Evangelista

As we talk about the top fashion moments of 2022, Linda Evangelista returned to the runway after more than a decade and closed Fendi’s show at New York Fashion Week, scoring another bout of elements surprises in 2022.

Blake Lively’s Dramatic NYC Tribute

Let’s add a dash of drama to the lineup, thanks to Blake Lively’s iconic dress revealed at the 2022 Met Gala. Inspired by Manhattan’s intricate architecture, Lively’s dramatic dress showcased different sides of New York with every step she took. did. From the terrific train and the change in palette to the constellation decor on the Versace piece, it all combined was worth turning a thousand heads to the diva.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s first store in New York

The Indian fashion designer ace aka Sabyasachi Mukherjee is known for bringing a piece of Calcutta not only to his styles but also to his stores. And this year, New York City got to witness Sabya’s intricate craftsmanship as the designer opens his first beautiful Baroque boutique on Christopher Street, making the year and his contributions to fashion history even more special. culturally rich and exquisite.

Alessandro Michele bids farewell to Gucci

Since it’s about saying goodbye to the year 2022, let’s not forget the hardest goodbye of the year, the exit of Alessandro Michele from Gucci. After an iconic and extraordinary seven-year run as creative director, Alessandro has announced his exit, leaving behind some of his spectacular and unforgettable contributions to the fashion mainstream.

Valentino Pink PP Collection

Well, Barbiecore is a trend that’s taking over every millennial and Gen Z wardrobe, and Valentino’s Pink PP collection was probably why we all have a lot of hot pink ensembles in our wardrobes today. today. So, the Valentino Pink PP collection definitely deserves a place in the top fashion moments of 2022.

(Hero Image Credits: Courtesy of Instagram/Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian)

(Feature image credits: Courtesy of Instagram/Bella Hadid)

This story first appeared on lifestyle asia india