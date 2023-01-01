MEN’S HOCKEY: Minnesota No. 1 edges Beavers with late goal in sold-out celebratory display – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State men’s hockey team hadn’t hosted Minnesota in quite a while.

The Beavers last hosted the Gophers at the Sanford Center in 2013, and nearly a decade later the U of M made their comeback.

BSU greeted its New Year’s Eve guests on Saturday with a sold-out arena and a first goal from Eric Martin. But No. 1 Minnesota got the next one, then added a late winner to secure a 2-1 win hours before the schedule moved to 2023.

It was a fun game, BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. It was fun to play in Minnesota. I thought it was great entertainment for our fans. It was great hockey. I was really proud of our guys. I thought every facet of our game was really good. Our intensity level was high, our puck pressure was good. I think our defenders played well. All in all, it was a good collective effort.

Bemidji State junior Eric Martin (11) watches the puck during the first period against Minnesota on Saturday December 31, 2022 at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Pioneer of Bemidji

Martins’ goal came midway through the first period, giving Bemidji State an early lead at 11:52 into the first quarter. BSU fans’ celebration amid the 4,373 capacity was short-lived, however, as Minnesota’s Matthew Knies scored on the power play at 1:53 to make the game 1-1.

After many minutes of scoreless play despite the Beavers (9-5-4, 7-2-3 CCHA) hitting the post a few times, the Gophers (15-5, 10-2 B1G) got up to ruin the Bemidji States’ chance at a celebratory final. Jaxon Nelson found the back of the net at 18:52 in the third period, sealing a holiday triumph for the many U of M fans in attendance.

It was good to play against a team like that before the start of the second half, Martin said of Minnesota, the top-ranked team in the nation according to the USA Hockey/USA TODAY poll. … It was a good hockey team there. They have talented players with poise. It was a good test for us before heading into the second half of the season. Obviously, it’s not the result we wanted, but it’s an exhibition, so we can’t dwell on it too much.”

Bemidji State took on the Gophers in front of a packed barn, and fans of both groups made their presence felt. Although the contest doesn’t officially count towards either team’s record, the Beavers weren’t getting their way.

Bemidji State sophomore Jakub Lewandowski (26) controls the puck during the first period against Minnesota, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Pioneer of Bemidji

You go into every game wanting to win, said goaltender Gavin Enright, who started for BSU and stopped 22 shots. Having it (as) an exhibition game didn’t mean much to me. For me, I was playing a game. So that was my mindset, it was to win the game and play very well, and have the team play very well. Come out of this with some confidence and keep rolling for the second half.

Despite the loss, Bemidji State was in high spirits after the game. Not only did the Beavers feel they performed well, but the atmosphere in the building contributed to an exciting competitive environment.

Growing up, the Gophers are the team you look up to, said Enright, a native of the metropolitan suburb of Farmington. I went to so many camps with the Gophers coaching and everything. So just to play them, that’s cool from a Minnesota kids’ perspective. It was also cool to see both teams represented here tonight at the Sanford Center.

BSU returns to regular season play with a home-and-away against Minnesota Duluth at 7:07 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Sanford Center and 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Duluth.

Minnesota 2, Bemidji State 1

A 1 0 1 — 2

BSU 1 0 0 — 1

First period — 1, BSU GOAL, Martin (Lewandowski, Magnuson), 11:52; 2, UM GOAL, Knies (Lamb, Nelson), 13:53, PP.

Second period — No score.

Third period – 3, UM GOAL, Nelson (Lamb, Johnson), 18:52.

Register–Enright (BSU) 22; Bartoszkiewicz (UM) 19.

Bemidji State sophomore Jere Vaisanen (16) chases the puck during the first period against Minnesota on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Pioneer of Bemidji

Bemidji State senior Elias Rosn (28) moves the puck during the third period against Minnesota on Saturday December 31, 2022 at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Pioneer of Bemidji

Bemidji State sophomore Tony Follmer (2) battles for the puck during the first period against Minnesota, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Pioneer of Bemidji